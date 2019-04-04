The final WWE RAW episode before WrestleMania 35 was mainly used to promote the Triple Threat "Winner Takes All" main event with Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The segment that ended with Lynch, Flair and Rousey getting arrested by Washington, DC police was a collaborative effort with many different people giving creative input, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Vince McMahon obviously had ideas for the angle, as did all three of the women involved. Others who helped book the segment were Paul Heyman, Kevin Dunn and Marty Miller. It's no secret that Heyman has been working closely behind-the-scenes with Rousey and the creative for her Road to WrestleMania 35 storyline. Miller is a longtime WWE camera operator and director, who also worked for the XFL. His Twitter bio says he is the director of TV for WWE NXT, RAW, SmackDown and Tough Enough.

The backstage part of the segment with the police cars was taped before RAW hit the air and edited. The Observer noted that you could see some of the camera cuts if you looked closely. Above is a SmackDown video package that recapped the arrest angle.

On a related note, the unmarked and DC police cars were brought to Baltimore, MD for SmackDown the next day on a flatbed truck. The one car was used for the quick scene that saw Lynch get dropped off at the arena, sirens blaring, but that's all they were used for.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

