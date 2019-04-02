As noted, Stephanie McMahon appeared on last night's WWE RAW to announce that Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will now be a "winner take all" match. Whoever emerges victorious will leave MetLife Stadium with both WWE Women's Championships.

As far as what happens down the line, whether or not the titles will be broken off to two separate people is to be determined, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It was noted that higher-ups within WWE have yet to reach a decision on when to actually separate the belts.

According to Meltzer, the storyline that will be focused on after WrestleMania will see someone wanting revenge for unjustly losing their championship in the triple threat scenario. It is believed that Lynch will ultimately leave with both belts, and who she ends up pinning will likely depend on whether or not Ronda Rousey takes a break from WWE after WrestleMania 35. If she stays, Lynch can pin Charlotte and they can focus on Rousey getting a shot at Lynch one-on-one. If rumors prove true and Rousey is indeed departing, they can have Lynch pin her and refocus on the never-ending feud between Charlotte and Becky.

As noted, both the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships will be on the line when Ronda Rousey faces both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match this Sunday, April 7, at WrestleMania 35, taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Join us this Sunday for live coverage of the event.