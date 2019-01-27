WWE Royal Rumble: Sasha Banks Vs. Ronda Rousey (RAW Women's Title Match)

RAW Women's Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks first. Cole introduces the other international announce teams in the stadium. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring talking trash. Banks swings first but Rousey arm drags her. Banks counters with a drag of her own. They trade counters again and Rousey mocks Banks for a pop. Rousey yells out about how Banks said she can't wrestle. She'll show us how she can wrestle. Rousey hits the suplexes like WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero but Banks counters the third. They counter submissions. Banks gets up and smacks Rousey in the face. Rousey drops her with a kick, sending her to the outside.

Rousey follows and beats Banks against the LED board on the ring post. Banks ducks a shot and Rousey hits it. Rousey sells the injury on the outside. Banks runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive. Banks brings it back in for a 2 count. Banks keeps Rousey grounded now.

Banks keeps control and hits a pair of double knees in the corner. Banks with a 2 count. Banks keeps Rousey grounded as fans do dueling chants now. Rousey sends Banks into the corner but she runs into a boot. Banks comes off the top but Rousey moves. Rousey levels Banks with a running elbow for a 2 count. Banks with strikes in the middle of the ring now. Banks drops Rousey by the arm and hits a running knee for another pin attempt. More back and forth between the two. Rousey powers up with Banks on her shoulders. Banks blocks Piper's Pit and catches Rousey in an armbar.

Rousey fights and finally gets out but Banks puts her in the Banks Statement. Rousey reaches for the bottom rope. The hold is finally broken. Rousey hits Piper's Pit. Rousey continues to sell a right arm injury. Rousey uses the ropes for a submission as the referee counts to 5. Banks clutches her arm now. Rousey goes to the top but Banks crotches her. Banks climbs up but Rousey sends her to the mat. Banks comes back up with a knee to the face. Banks goes for a superplex and she nails it. Banks covers for a 2 count. Banks goes back to work on the arm and keeps Rousey grounded. Rousey powers up and slams Banks to the mat for a 2 count. Rousey slams Banks by her arm three straight times. Banks pulls Rousey down and kicks her out of the ring.

The referee goes out to check on Rousey. Banks runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive but Rousey catches her. Rousey talks some trash and drops Banks into an armbar. Banks taps out but they're out on the floor. Rousey brings Banks back into the ring. Rousey unloads with strikes. Banks fights back. Rousey backs Banks into the corner. Banks catches a kick and hits a knee. Rousey drops Banks with a big right hand for a close 2 count. Rousey gets up first and goes for a gutwrench slam but Banks blocks it. Banks sends Rousey face-first into the turnbuckle. Banks with a double stomp to the arm. Banks goes for the Backstabber but Rousey slams her. Rousey goes for the armbar but it's blocked. Banks counters and drops Rousey for another 2 count. Banks goes into the Banks Statement in the middle of the ring. Rousey drags herself to the bottom rope but Banks is using part of her attire to tighten the hold. Rousey gets the rope but Banks pins her for a 2 count. Banks with a Fujiwara armbar in the middle of the ring now.

Rousey counters the hold and powers up with a big gutwrench slam. Rousey rolls through and powers up with Banks on her shoulders. Rousey with another Piper's Pit for the pin to retain.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

