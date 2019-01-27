WWE Royal Rumble Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Royal Rumble Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Chase Field in Phoenix..

Our live coverage starts at 5pm ET.

- The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from Chase Field with Jonathan Coachman. We see fans filing into the stadium. Coach introduces WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Beth Phoenix. They hype tonight's big event. They send us to Charly Caruso and JBL elsewhere in the stadium. They talk about the importance and some of the Rumble history before leading us to a quick recap video for Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. We go back to the panel for discussion on Banks vs. Rousey. The panel also hypes tonight's Kickoff title matches. We get a backstage video of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. They take shots at Naomi and Jimmy Uso. Rose is looking for her career to explode with a big Rumble win tonight. Deville is ready to put her hair up and square up, then go on to headline WrestleMania 35. There's some friendly tension there about Deville having Rose's back in the Rumble.

Kayla Braxton is backstage with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. He confirms Akam is injured but Rezar still wants to be RAW Tag Team Champion. Vince McMahon has ordered Rezar and Scott Dawson of The Revival vs. another tag team tonight. A win would put AOP and The Revival in line for a future RAW Tag Team Title shot from Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. Drake hopes Dawson will be down with the plan. We go back to the panel and they don't believe this plan will work. The panel leads us to the "By The Numbers" video for the Rumble. We go back to the panel and they're interrupted by R-Truth and Carmella. Truth has breaking news - they are both #30 in the Elimination Chamber matches. Carmella says they will throw the biggest party in history after they win tonight's matches. Coach leads us to a backstage video of Alexa Bliss arriving to the stadium for her ring return tonight. We also get a backstage video from Samoa Joe discussing the Rumble. We go back to the panel and they discuss tonight's WWE Universal Title match. Lawler can't go against champion Brock Lesnar. Beth believes Finn Balor could possibly pull it off. Booker says Balor will have to swing and not get hit. Coach hypes the match some more and sends us to a video package for it.

We go to JBL and Charly for a discussion on tonight's WWE Title match. They also discuss the Royal Rumble Burger from Chase Field. We get a pre-recorded video from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Bryan rips on AJ Styles, people abusing the planet, and the burger. He ends the promo by stomping on the burger. We go back to Coach for a plug on the WWE Worlds Collide tournament. Coach sends us to ringside.

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. Rezar and Scott Dawson

Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young. Out first come RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode for this non-title match. Mike Rome does the introductions. Out next comes Rezar with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Scott Dawson is out next by himself.

Roode and Dawson start the match. Dawson drops Roode with a shoulder. Gable tags in as Roode fights back. They double team Dawson in the corner. Gable catapults Dawson out of the corner for a 2 count. Gable works on the arm now. Dawson fights back but Gable rolls him for a 2 count. Dawson with a 2 count. More back and forth and pin attempts between the two. Gable with a crossbody from the corner for a 2 count. Roode ducks a cheap shot on the apron from Dawson. Dawson takes Gable down and tags in Rezar. They double team Gable and Rezar chokeslams him. Rezar stands over Gable and yells out.

Rezar clubs Gable with forearms on the ropes now. Dawson tags himself in and Rezar isn't happy. Dawson drops Gable and goes to work on him. Dawson with a suplex for a 2 count. Gable fights up and out. Rezar tags in and breaks up Gable's pin with a boot. Rezar pounds on Gable now. Rezar with a 2 count. Rezar launches Gable into the turnbuckles and he goes back down.

Dawson comes back in and nails a suplex for a 2 count as Drake cheers them on. Gable fights back but they both go down. Roode and Rezar rally for tags now. Rezar tags in and lifts Gable for a chokeslam, holding him in the air. Gable turns that into an armbar on the ropes as the referee counts. Dawson tags back in to stop the tag but Roode gets it. Roode unloads on Dawson now. Roode nails Rezar in the corner. Roode with a Spinebuster on Dawson as fans pop. Dawson with a big shoulder to the gut in the corner. Roode with a Blockbuster on Rezar. Dawson rolls Roode up for a close 2 count with a handful of tights.

Dawson knees Roode. Rezar holds Roode as Dawson goes to the top but Dawson misses and dropkicks Rezar. Roode and Gable send Rezar out to the floor. Dawson counters Roode for a 2 count. Gable tags in and goes to the top as Roode holds Dawson for the assisted Blockbuster. Gable covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

- After the match, Gable and Roode stand tall and celebrate with the titles as the music hits.