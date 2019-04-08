- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's big post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- Speaking of tonight's big show, below is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at the greatest debuts from post-WrestleMania RAW episodes. The list includes the RAW debuts of Ember Moon, Sin Cara, AOP, Umaga and Goldberg. Brock Lesnar's RAW debut in 2002 topped the list.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey reportedly suffered a broken hand in last night's WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair and new RAW Women's Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. F4Wonline.com reports that Rousey broke her right hand while throwing punches in the match. The injury was described as significant.

As seen below, Lynch posted a photo of Alanis Morisette from her 'Ironic' music video and wrote about the injury. She wrote, "Ronda broke her hand punching the face that she said broke too easy."

Stay tuned for updates on Rousey's status. It's rumored that besides tonight's RAW in Brooklyn, last night was her final WWE appearance for the time being.