Rhea Ripley Overcomes The Numbers Game In WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Street Fight

Rhea Ripley overcame the numbers game at Night of Champions on Saturday and defeated Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez in Ripley's first street fight in WWE, despite interference from Roxanne Perez. Ripley hit a Riptide off a table that was set up across the ropes in the corner for the victory.

Rodriguez got Ripley trapped in the ropes toward the beginning of the match and started beating her with a kendo stick. She attempted to hit Ripley with a chair next, but Ripley kicked it into Rodriguez's face and was able to get out of the ropes. On the outside, Ripley took the top portion of the Arabic commentary desk and draped it over the barricades in the time keeper's area. Before she could get in any further offense, Rodriguez sent her through it with a powerbomb.

The tag team champion set up a table in the corner of the ring and set up the stairs on the ring apron. She attempted to send Ripley into the stairs, but "The Eradicator" countered, sending Rodriguez face-first into the steel. Ripley took off her belt and whipped Rodriguez with it and hit a Razor's Edge back in the ring. Ripley got Rodriguez in a submission, but Roxanne Perez ran out to help Rodriguez, distracting Ripley. The pair fought on the outside and Ripley put a trashcan around Perez and dropkicked her.

Back on her feet, Rodriguez sent Ripely into the ring post shoulder-first, then into the steps still set up on the apron. Ripley was able to battle back and sent Rodriguez into the table, set up on the top rope now in the corner of the ring. Ripley got Rodriguez on top of the table and hit the Riptide for the win.