Reported Match Order For WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Revealed

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is upon us, and fans are currently filing into the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, eager and excited to see all of the action unfold live. There are six matches on the card, with two titles up for grabs, two tournament finals, and much more booked for the event, and in a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the running order for the show has been confirmed.

Kicking off the Premium Live Event will be the 2025 King of the Ring tournament final between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, where the winner will receive a championship match at SummerSlam in August. Rhodes has had his eye on John Cena since WrestleMania 41, as has Randy Orton since Backlash, and considering Orton lost in last year's final, he will be doing everything he can to pick up the win. Following that match will be the Street Fight between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, two women who were both in the Queen of the Ring tournament, but cost each other spots in the finals.

Sami Zayn will then take on Karrion Kross in a match made official this past Monday on "WWE Raw," with the WWE United States Championship match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa following Zayn and Kross. The penultimate match of the night will be the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament final between Asuka, who has only just returned from injury, and Jade Cargill, who is on the most impressive run of her WWE career so far. That leaves John Cena and CM Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship match as the main event, with their bout being pushed as the final time Cena and Punk will share a ring together, as well as being Cena's final appearance in Saudi Arabia.