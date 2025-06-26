John Cena Explains WWE Retirement Tour Motives, Confirms He Won't Return After 2025

Since John Cena announced that he would be retiring from professional wrestling this coming December, many fans have questioned if the 17-time World Champion will actually be hanging up his boots for good. Some believe Cena will stick around until WrestleMania 42, or that his farewell tour is just part of his heel persona, but the 48-year-old reconfirmed on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that he's committed to retiring in six months.

"You intrinsically know when your instinct says I'm a step slower and it's then just a battle of how long do I fight those red flags before it could be counterproductive. I still look good, I still feel good, I still feel like I can perform at a WWE level, but I also think it's time for me to step aside and let the young talent step forward." Cena explained. " I think nobody thought I was serious and now that we're halfway through and people really understand that my last match is in December and it is time for me to move on, the audiences have been electric, like the programming has been riveting."

Although Cena is confident in his decision to step away from WWE, host Michael Strahan continued by asking if there's a slight possibility that he'd consider coming back after December, but the Undisputed WWE Champion is determined to stay true to his word.

"There's no way. I don't want to speak in absolutes because I don't want to close any opportunity but I made a promise to the fans who have allowed me to be here for a quarter of a century ... I wouldn't want to disrespect them like that."

Cena also explained that fans have the ability to purchase exclusive farewell tour merchandise, such as "I was there" shirts, and wouldn't want to ruin that due to selfish gain.

