Backstage Report On Changes To WWE's Timeline For John Cena Heel Turn

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena incredibly turned heel during this year's WWE Elimination Chamber, turning on Cody Rhodes while The Rock and Travis Scott stood by and watched. Since then, he's gone on to win a record-setting 17th world championship and is currently in the early stages of revisiting his old rivalry with Randy Orton, who took the champion out during this week's episode of "WWE Raw."

Interestingly, according to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez during a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," the timeline for Cena's heel turn looked slightly different. "What I do know, and I don't know if he said this or not, but, you know that obviously you know there was the decision of John Cena, you know, on the day of the show [Elimination Chamber] on whether or not it would be that day or they'd save the turn for WrestleMania? Okay, that was John Cena's decision," Meltzer claimed.

"He made the call to do it; I mean, Levesque makes the final call, but John Cena was the one to do it," Meltzer added, further claiming that the final decision was made in the days leading up to the Elimination Chamber, as well as noting that The Rock's inclusion in the overarching storyline was set to take place before Elimination Chamber, and not afterwards.

Despite being a heel champion, Cena still seems to have the fans behind him right now, something that ECW Legend, Tommy Dreamer, recently pointed out, sharing how puzzled he is that "The Champ" still has so much support.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.