John Cena Addresses WWE Fans Before Eating Randy Orton RKO On Raw After WrestleMania

New Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena addressed the Las Vegas crowd on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania on Monday following his victory over Cody Rhodes, and he didn't have to wait long to find out who will challenge him next. With Backlash coming up next month in St. Louis, hometown star Randy Orton surprised Cena with an RKO from out of nowhere as Cena told the fans to take his photo because "the last real champ is here."

Cena opened the show and made the ring announcer address him as "the greatest of all time, the never-seen 17" and "the last real champion." Cena once again ran down the fans and said he didn't forgive them now that they were cheering him. He said once again they have a dysfunctional relationship. He goaded the notoriously rowdy "Raw" after 'Mania crowd to attempt to hijack the show, as they're known to do. The fans started chanting "We are sorry!" at Cena, who turned to the camera to tell those at home that the fans were saying they weren't sorry.

Cena pointed to the tron, where the number 36 was displayed, meaning the dates Cena said he would work this year on his retirement tour. He ran down the dates the fans had already lost with him, and the dates counted down on the screen. Cena continued to run down the audience and told them to get out their cameras and he started to pose with the belt.

As Cena lifted up the gold and continued to talk smack, Orton came into frame right behind the champion. He hit him with the RKO from out of nowhere and left Cena laying in the ring as he posed in the turnbuckle for the Vegas crowd.