WWE Announces Date And Location For Backlash 2025

Following a record breaking instalment of WWE Backlash in 2024, the first Premium Live Event to take place in France, the company has announced that after taking their annual post-WrestleMania PLE international over the past two years, the 2025 edition of Backlash will be returning stateside this coming May.

In an official press released issued by WWE, the company has confirmed that Backlash 2025 will be taking place on Saturday, May 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. WWE also confirmed that St. Louis native Randy Orton will be appearing on the show in some capacity, as will John Cena, with the show being another major stop on his road to retirement in December of this year. Whether these two men will interact one more time remains to be seen, but for those who wants to see the event live, tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 21 at 10AM CT, with the event's pre-sale commencing on Wednesday, March 19 at 10AM CT.

Opened in 1994, the Enterprise Center, formerly the Kiel Center before being renamed to the SAVVIS, and later the Scottrade Center, has played host to some of the biggest events in WWE history. In 1997, the first-ever Hell In A Cell match took place at the venue, as Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker at the In Your House: Badd Blood event. From there, The Rock won his first WWE Championship in the building at the 1998 Survivor Series, and at the 2014 Survivor Series, Sting made shocking WWE debut to help take down The Authority. Multiple episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" have aired from the Enterprise Center, including the tribute show to Owen Hart in 1999, the night John Cena was drafted to "Raw" in 2005, and the 1000th episode of "Raw" in 2012.