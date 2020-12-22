Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is here to host this holiday week review episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to look back at WWF "Survivor Series: Deadly Games" 1998. Including

Deadly Game Tournament First Round Match

Mankind vs. Duane Gill

Deadly Game Tournament First Round Match

Al Snow vs. Jeff Jarrett (w/Debra)

Deadly Game Tournament First Round Match

Steve Austin vs. The Big Bossman

Deadly Game Tournament First Round Match

Steven Regal vs. X-Pac

Deadly Game Tournament First Round Match

Ken Shamrock vs. Goldust

Deadly Game Tournament First Round Match

The Big Bossman vs. The Rock

Deadly Game Tournament Second Round Match

Kane vs. The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer)

Deadly Game Tournament Second Round Match

??? vs. ???

Deadly Game Tournament Second Round Match

??? vs. ???

WWF World Women's Title Match

Jacqueline (w/ Marc Mero) (c) vs. Sable

Deadly Game Tournament Semi Final Match

??? vs. ???

Deadly Game Tournament Semi Final Match

??? vs. ???

WWF World Tag Team Title Three Way Dance

The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) (c) vs. D-Lo Brown & Mark Henry vs. The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher)

WWF World Heavyweight Title Deadly Game Tournament Final Match

??? vs. ???

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can listen to the full audio from today's holiday review special below, it can also be heard and seen via the embedded video player at the top of this post: