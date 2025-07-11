WWE Saturday Night's Main Event July 12 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
The next edition of "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" is nigh upon us and one thing is certain: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is "next!" Of course, given that this is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's retirement match, in theory, Gunther is also, potentially, "last." Obviously that remains to be seen, pending the outcome of the tomorrow's festivities, but we're all aware what happens when someone tries to walk away from WWE with a world title; Atlanta Screwjob anyone?
We kid, we kid. But it's an interesting potential dilemma WWE could face, should the challenger come out on top in his adopted hometown of Atlanta. WWE vet and wrestling pundit Tommy Dreamer thinks Goldberg gets the win because said dilemma would result in the most compelling television of the two options. Time will tell, though if we're talking Father Time... well, we think you get the gist.
Of course, Goldberg vs. Gunther in the main event isn't the only title match on the SNME 40 card. Newly minted United States Champion faces fellow OG Bloodline member and older brother Jimmy Uso in his very first title defense after winning the US title at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Given all the backup the members of the Samoan Dynasty typically run with, we're sure this is a matchup ripe for outside interference.
In non-title action, LA Knight takes on Seth Rollins — who's also rolling with plenty of backup; the two have been at odds for a while, with Rollins' henchmen Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed costing Knight the win in his King of the Ring first-round fatal four-way. In the only other confirmed match on the card (who knows what'll happen on tonight's "WWE SMackDown"?), Randy Orton faces a returning Drew McIntyre, who's looking to get back in the win column after a bit of time away.
LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins: Seth Rollins (87%)
There's a reason nearly nine out 10 of Wrestling Inc's internal respondents picked Seth Rollins to win against LA Knight at the July 12 installment of "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event." Well, two reasons, actually, but they both start with "Bron," as in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. When going face-to-face with one of WWE's top stars and you also have to worry about those two massive men lurking outside the ring, one is unlikely to be able to focus on the task at hand. True, LA Knight may have been able to pull off a guerrilla-style sneak attack or two on Rollins recently, but had he stuck around afterward to admire his handiwork, he'd have gotten squashed.
The reality of the situation is that Knight will have nowhere to run come SNME. Beholden to the referee's 10-count, he's anchored to the ring, for all intents and purposes. One-on-one, we'd certainly like Knight's odds better — the guy's no slouch, after all — but a solo Rollins is still a formidable opponent. After all, he's held a world title in WWE five times to Knight's zero, in addition to being a former NXT champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and multi-time tag team champion. Rollins has had practically every strap in WWE around his waist except the Divas Championship and even then, we'd have to check our notes.
LA Knight, is a solid hand, has plenty of hustle, and will likely have the crowd behind him when this bout rolls around, but the man standing opposite him and the men standing beside him make for seemingly insurmountable odds. That's why 87% of us can say with confidence we think Seth Rollins walks away from SNME with the W, barring any unforeseen assistance from the likes of CM Punk or the return of Roman Reigns — in story, Sami Zayn is out indefinitely after Karrion Kross' attack or we'd add him to the list too.
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre: Drew McIntyre (60%)
The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre hasn't competed since the last installment of "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" back in May, having come out on the losing end in a steel cage against Damian Priest (whom McIntyre previously bested in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41). His last win came in late April against LA Knight before becoming one of three losers to Jacob Fatu in the WWE United States Title Fatal Four Way at Backlash. None of this is stopping more than half of us from picking McIntyre to come out on top against wily WWE veteran Randy Orton. Notably, the Scotsman does own a victory over Orton in 2025, having bested the Viper on "WWE SmackDown" in London, so since he's due for a win, why not another win over Orton?
That's not to say Orton doesn't need a W of his own coming out of the weekend, having most recently come out on the losing end of the WWE King of the Ring finals at Night of Champions 2025. But perhaps McIntyre needs the momentum that much more, having just returned after a brief period off TV, whereas Orton has remained a steady presence, appearing on 12 of the last 15 episodes of "WWE SmackDown."
To be fair, there's not a lot of storyline to work with, just two jacked guys who are willing to trade bombs to the "oohs" and "aahs" of the assembled masses, and that's, honestly, enough to hold our interest. But based on Drew's recent re-emergence, 60% of the WINC collective are giving him the nod here.
WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (100%)
We're no mathematicians, but the odds of Jimmy Uso defeating United States Champion Solo Sikoa at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event seem virtually nonexistent.
Foremost, Jimmy heads into SNME at a heavy disadvantage, numbers wise. In recent weeks, Jimmy has joined forces with Jacob Fatu, the former United States Champion. Before losing the title to Sikoa last month, however, Fatu was a known enemy to Jimmy and nearly the entire original Bloodline lineup, which makes the longevity of this alliance between him and Jimmy questionable. Meanwhile, Sikoa has maintained a firm bond with his comrades JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga (formerly known as Hikeulo), all of whom showed their loyalty by helping Sikoa to dethrone "The Samoan Werewolf." This makes Sikoa's backup at SNME three times the size of Jimmy's, though an appearance from Jey Uso can't be ruled out.
Potential outside interference aside, it feels way too soon for Sikoa to lose the United States Championship, his first title of any kind on WWE's main roster. At the time of SNME, Sikoa will mark his 14th day as champ. And considering it took him nearly three years to get to this point, we don't believe WWE will have Sikoa drop the title that quickly.
In contrast, Jimmy Uso has never held any sort of singles gold across his 15-year career in WWE. Entertaining wrestler? Absolutely. Tag team legend? Most certainly. Singles champion, though? That's still to be seen. 100% of us believe it just won't be on this night.
Written by Ella Jay
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (73%)
Gunther has looked a bit shaky in recent months, but with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion back around his waist, the majority of Wrestling Inc. staff (73%) believe he is poised for another dominant run, beginning with a milestone victory over WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at SNME.
On this occasion, Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with the added pressure of it being the last match of his in-ring career. Goldberg has not wrestled since February 2022, when he came up short to then-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns via referee's decision. Since then, a number of injuries have kept him from potentially returning sooner. To address them, the 58-year-old underwent stem cell treatment on his knees, shoulder, and neck in the early months of 2025.
With the above in mind, many of us aren't convinced that Goldberg could reasonably beat "The Ring General," who appears hellbent on humiliating and "bullying" him during their clash. After all, Gunther already suffered an embarrassment of his own when he tapped out to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, and we're pretty sure he'd do anything to avoid a similar situation from happening again.
Having already taken that shocking loss to Jey Uso, we also don't believe WWE wants to put him in a similar situation so soon after. Goldberg could still sail off into the sunset through a possible post-match beatdown on Gunther. Additionally putting the title on him, even for one night, though, seems destined to do more harm than good, especially for the character of Gunther, who is supposed to be perceived as an intimidating force in WWE.
Written by Ella Jay