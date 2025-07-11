WWE Saturday Night's Main Event July 12 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The next edition of "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" is nigh upon us and one thing is certain: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is "next!" Of course, given that this is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's retirement match, in theory, Gunther is also, potentially, "last." Obviously that remains to be seen, pending the outcome of the tomorrow's festivities, but we're all aware what happens when someone tries to walk away from WWE with a world title; Atlanta Screwjob anyone?

We kid, we kid. But it's an interesting potential dilemma WWE could face, should the challenger come out on top in his adopted hometown of Atlanta. WWE vet and wrestling pundit Tommy Dreamer thinks Goldberg gets the win because said dilemma would result in the most compelling television of the two options. Time will tell, though if we're talking Father Time... well, we think you get the gist.

Of course, Goldberg vs. Gunther in the main event isn't the only title match on the SNME 40 card. Newly minted United States Champion faces fellow OG Bloodline member and older brother Jimmy Uso in his very first title defense after winning the US title at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Given all the backup the members of the Samoan Dynasty typically run with, we're sure this is a matchup ripe for outside interference.

In non-title action, LA Knight takes on Seth Rollins — who's also rolling with plenty of backup; the two have been at odds for a while, with Rollins' henchmen Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed costing Knight the win in his King of the Ring first-round fatal four-way. In the only other confirmed match on the card (who knows what'll happen on tonight's "WWE SMackDown"?), Randy Orton faces a returning Drew McIntyre, who's looking to get back in the win column after a bit of time away.