Bishop Dyer Outlines 'Funky Situation' WWE's Karrion Kross Is In

On paper, Karrion Kross is identified as a heel in WWE. Based on recent reactions from the WWE Universe, however, the shades of his current character have blurred. According to Bishop Dyer, a former long-time heel in WWE, this could create a further dilemma for both Kross and WWE officials.

"Kross is in a funky situation because there's kind of been a movement for Kross through social media and arenas. So I think honestly whatever he does, he's not going to get heat, period," Dyer said on "Busted Open Radio." "He's told the fans 'I appreciate you. I hear you,' all that. So they're not going to [boo him]. He's jumping Sami Zayn. I mean, everybody wants to hit Sami Zayn with a lead pipe, let's be real. If you've worked with them, you definitely want to give them a shot with one of those just for the headaches he causes you, but it's tough now. It's tough for people to want to get heat and get booed."

With his rising popularity, it has yet to be seen if WWE will change the course of Kross' character, such as aligning it as a babyface or elevating him to a higher position on the card. Nevertheless, WWE fans continue to cheer and chant "We Want Kross," even after seeing him attack Sami Zayn, a beloved former WWE Intercontinental Champion, with a steel rod on "WWE Raw" this week.

In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, hope for Kross' longevity in WWE may be a "false" one given the ill fates of others in past, similar situations. Right now, Kross continues to take aim at Zayn, with the promise of striking Zayn with the aforementioned rod again until he admits the truth.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.