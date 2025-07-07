Why Bully Ray Says WWE Fans' Hope For This Star May Be 'False Hope'

Despite rarely getting used for the bulk of 2025, Karrion Kross has found himself having a bit of a moment, as promos he's cut online, or on "Raw," have seen the fans rally behind him. That support helped get Kross into a storyline with Sami Zayn, leading to Zayn beating Kross at Night of Champions, and Kross getting a measure of revenge with a backstage attack on "Raw" days later. Alas, the renewed push has done little to quell the fears of those who believe Kross' time in WWE may be coming to an end, with reports surfacing that WWE has yet to offer a contract extension to Kross, whose deal is set to expire later this summer.

Discussing Kross on the June 30th edition of "Busted Open Radio," an episode Kross would ironically appear on later in the day, Dave LaGreca seemed optimistic that Kross still had direction in WWE going forward. Bully Ray, however, was a tad more skeptical, citing other wrestlers who got over organically, only to peter out, as examples of what could happen to Kross.

"History has taught us...that this hope that we might have for Karrion Kross might be a false sense of hope," Bully said. "Let's take characters that have been in the WWE that have done it more on their own than the power of the creative pencil have done for them. The Matt Cardona's of the world, the Rusev's of the world, the...who was the other guy that was with Rusev? Damian Sandow. All of these guys that got over organically with the fans that didn't really, you know, work out with creative. So I'm hoping it works out for Karrion Kross."

