The Story So Far: Goldberg Vs. GUNTHER At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg will enter "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" with his decades-spanning career functionally on the line, wrestling WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in what has been treated as his final bout. However, Goldberg himself noted that things could get a little more interesting should he manage to dethrone the "Ring General," who will be making his first defense since wresting the title back from Jey Uso on the June 9 episode of "WWE Raw."

This will be Goldberg's first bout in three years — having last challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, losing via referee's decision — and his 13th bout since returning to the ring in 2016. Seven of those matches had a world title on the line, with Goldberg winning and losing the Universal title on two occasions before challenging unsuccessfully for the WWE and Universal Championships twice and once respectively. However, this will be the first time that GUNTHER and Goldberg will step in the ring with one another, with the reigning champion boasting a near-decade-long record with the company and only five losses via pinfall or submission, and also up until this stage never having had a title reign that didn't hit triple digits.

The stage is set for Goldberg to either go out on his sword or collect a fourth WWE world title reign, while GUNTHER will be looking to make a statement by snuffing the flame of a monster from a by-gone era. With that in mind, let's take a look at the tale that led us to this point — the story of Goldberg vs. GUNTHER so far.