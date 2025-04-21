Drew McIntyre Appears To Shake Off Injury In WWE WrestleMania Win Over Damian Priest

The Sin City streets are home to those who bet against the odds; "The Scottish Psychopath" and "El Campéon" are no exception. In the opening act of WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest took to the ring in a Sin City Street Fight to settle their year-long blood feud. After several chair shots, finisher attempts, and a viral selfie, McIntyre walked out of the contest with a victory in Vegas and just one leg.

McIntyre started the match strong with a tour of the outside, where he shopped for a variety of weapons for future use. After nailing Priest with a set of steel steps, McIntyre secured his phone from his brother to post a particularly mocking picture of a pained Priest.

"Still bored at work," McIntyre taunted.

The two men returned to the ring shortly after, where McIntyre attempted to end the contest by crushing Priest's neck with a steel chair. Moments before McIntyre decapitated Priest with a Claymore, however, the former world champion plucked his opponent out of the air and struck him with a South of Heaven Chokeslam to turn the match's momentum in his favor.

Priest sent McIntyre through an in-ring table with a Razor's Edge, but quickly found himself meeting steel as McIntyre planted him on the steps with a Future Shock DDT. Priest attempted a springboard tightrope move with McIntyre, but the Scot sent the top-rope bound Priest crashing into two tables on the outside. McIntyre may have injured his leg around this time, as he struggled to stand and hoist Priest back into the ring for the match-winning Claymore into a turnbuckle-bound steel chair.

McIntyre was seen walking out of the ring unassisted post-match, it is unclear whether McIntyre's leg injury is a storyline beat or a legitimate medical issue.