The Story So Far: Drew McIntyre Vs. Damian Priest At WWE WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's WrestleMania 41 Sin City Street Fight will take place on night two of the big weekend, but the bad blood between the two men has been brewing since last year's WrestleMania, even throughout McIntyre's now-iconic feud with CM Punk. It all began when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre as "The Scottish Warrior" was celebrating his own World Heavyweight Championship victory over Seth Rollins, but was then laid out by Punk, handing Priest the opportunity to take the gold.

WrestleMania 40 was only the beginning of McIntyre's feud with Punk, but Priest was involved more often than not. Back in June, in McIntyre's home of Glasgow, Scotland, he and Priest fought once again at Clash at the Castle over the World Heavyweight Championship, but Punk was waiting in the wings to screw McIntyre over and Priest left with the title in tow.

The following month, McIntyre captured the same Money in the Bank briefcase that Priest cashed in on him, and attempted to use the guaranteed title match contract on the World Heavyweight Championship the same night, only to once again be thwarted by Punk. Following the premium live event, McIntyre's focus shifted entirely to Punk, and Priest was left to his own storylines for the remainder of his championship reign, which ended at SummerSlam against GUNTHER.