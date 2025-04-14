The Story So Far: Drew McIntyre Vs. Damian Priest At WWE WrestleMania 41
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's WrestleMania 41 Sin City Street Fight will take place on night two of the big weekend, but the bad blood between the two men has been brewing since last year's WrestleMania, even throughout McIntyre's now-iconic feud with CM Punk. It all began when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre as "The Scottish Warrior" was celebrating his own World Heavyweight Championship victory over Seth Rollins, but was then laid out by Punk, handing Priest the opportunity to take the gold.
WrestleMania 40 was only the beginning of McIntyre's feud with Punk, but Priest was involved more often than not. Back in June, in McIntyre's home of Glasgow, Scotland, he and Priest fought once again at Clash at the Castle over the World Heavyweight Championship, but Punk was waiting in the wings to screw McIntyre over and Priest left with the title in tow.
The following month, McIntyre captured the same Money in the Bank briefcase that Priest cashed in on him, and attempted to use the guaranteed title match contract on the World Heavyweight Championship the same night, only to once again be thwarted by Punk. Following the premium live event, McIntyre's focus shifted entirely to Punk, and Priest was left to his own storylines for the remainder of his championship reign, which ended at SummerSlam against GUNTHER.
A feud reignited
As the calendar turned to 2025, Priest and McIntyre found themselves both moved to the blue brand ahead of that year's Royal Rumble. Their feud would reignited at the PLE when Priest threw McIntyre over the top rope in an elimination that was barely caught by WWE cameras. The elimination gained headlines after it was reported McIntyre stormed out of the arena after the event, though it was later revealed his frustrations were caused by timing issues around the elimination and his ire was directed at LA Knight. If the Royal Rumble elimination and subsequent backstage chaos wasn't enough, Priest then was the man to eliminate McIntyre from the Elimination Chamber the following month with a quick roll-up.
On the following episode of "SmackDown," Priest blindsided McIntyre after "The Scottish Warrior" defeated Jimmy Uso and the pair had to be pulled apart by officials. The next week, McIntyre took out Priest with a Claymore Kick after Priest's match against Shinsuke Nakamura was declared a no-contest. McIntyre told "The Archer of Infamy" he would make his life hell.
Sin City Street Fight
Things took a turn for the hardcore in their feud when Priest sent McIntyre crashing through the windshield of car backstage with a South of Heaven on the March 28 episode of "SmackDown." McIntyre reportedly accidentally got some debris in his eye, which was initially believed to be glass, and was seen sporting an eye patch after he had it removed. McIntyre wasn't present at "SmackDown" the following week, but issued a video message to Priest. Despite McIntyre's status for WrestleMania seemingly up in the air, their match was made official on Friday.
During Friday's episode, McIntyre and Priest were set to go face-to-face, but McIntyre blindsided Priest on the entrance ramp and beat him down before continuing on to the ring himself to cut a promo while still sporting the eye patch. McIntyre announced he was 100% cleared for their match at WrestleMania, and that the match would be a Sin City Street Fight.
Priest made his way back out to the ring and the pair brawled once again. McIntyre stood tall after hitting his opponent with a Future Shock DDT on the steel ring steps to end the segment while officials checked on Priest. There's still one more episode of "SmackDown" yet to air this Friday, but at this point it would be legitimately difficult for this feud to get more intense on the doorstep of WrestleMania 41.