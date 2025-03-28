WWE SmackDown Results 3/28 - Punk, Reigns & Rollins Sign Contract For WrestleMania Match, Two Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 28, 2025, coming to you from the O2 Arena in London, England!

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will be making their WWE WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match against one another official tonight as they put pen-to-paper for the contract. The three men came face-to-face with one another in the closing moments of last week's edition of "SmackDown" when they exchanged verbal jabs at one another until things escalated into a physical brawl. In the midst of the brawl, each man pointed at the WrestleMania 41 sign making their intentions of the time and place they wanted to square off in the ring known with the match subsequently being made official.

LA Knight will be defending the United States Championship for the first time on television since dethroning Shinsuke Nakamura on the March 7 episode of "SmackDown" as he puts it on the line against Braun Strowman. Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu via disqualification last week after Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa blindsided Strowman with an attack to cost Fatu the match much to his frustration.

Another title will be on the line, as Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly challenge The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the WWE Tag Team Championship. Prince and Wilson secured their spot in tonight's match after they emerged victorious over Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and Angelo and Berto of Los Garza.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show following a tense verbal confrontation with his WrestleMania 41 opponent John Cena.