Backstage Update On Reports Of Drew McIntyre's Post-WWE Royal Rumble Unrest

Former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre was visibly upset with his elimination from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Rumors abounded that McIntyre was actually angry about something. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said that he'd initially been told the frustration was a work, but his source quickly reneged on that, saying he'd assumed that McIntyre was working an angle, since he was so visibly frustrated. According to Meltzer's source, McIntyre wasn't the only one frustrated.

"'There's a guy a lot of people were pissed at in that match with the idea that he was trying to get himself over instead of the match over and he was doing things,'" Meltzer said his source said, saying the source wasn't willing to name names. "It's not an angle. If they end up doing the angle with the person later, there's no hints of anything. But the reason I heard it was because I heard Drew was not the only one unhappy with the situation."

Meltzer says he watched the match "close" and was not able to pick out the offender confident in his ability to identify the offender. McIntyre was eliminated from the match by Damien Priest after spending nearly 30 minutes in the match. The Rumble was eventually won by Jey Uso, who last eliminated John Cena.

McIntyre's frustrations come as the former WWE Champion is reportedly being moved from "Raw" to "SmackDown," likely as part of the trade window which has seen acts like Bayley, Braun Strowman, and the Wyatt Sicks join the blue brand.