Backstage Update On Whether Drew McIntyre Is Joining WWE SmackDown Or Staying On Raw

WWE's unique transfer window, which the promotion introduced this year, has seen stars move between "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," with the window closing at the 2025 Royal Rumble. One top star who may be one of the last movers in the transfer window is Drew McIntyre, who reports claim could be on his way over to Friday nights.

As per "PWInsider," sources within the promotion have told them that the Scottish star will likely be on "SmackDown," unless there's a last-minute change to the original plans. The report added that was the original plan put in place by WWE for quite some time. McIntyre faced and defeated Sami Zayn at last week's Royal Rumble go-home show of "Raw," which could be his final match on the red brand for a while if he's being moved to "SmackDown."

The Scottish star has had quite a dramatic last few days as reports have indicated that he stormed out of the stadium after his elimination in the men's Royal Rumble match. McIntyre was eliminated by Damian Priest in the match, who is incidentally another star who has made the switch from "Raw" to "SmackDown." McIntyre's last match on the blue brand came nearly a year ago, when he faced off against LA Knight on the February 23 edition of the show.

The likes of Braun Strowman, Bayley, The Miz, A-Town Down Under, R-Truth, Logan Paul, The Wyatt Sicks, and Zelina Vega are a few of the other stars who were transferred from one brand to another during the transfer window.