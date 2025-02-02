Top WWE Star Reportedly Storms Out Of Lucas Oil Stadium After Royal Rumble Elimination

At the time of writing Paul Levesque is still extolling the virtues of WWE Royal Rumble weekend to reporters in Indianapolis, but not everybody left the premium live event in good spirits. Shortly after the show ended, PWInsider reported in their Elite section that Drew McIntyre stormed out of the Lucas Oil Stadium after he was eliminated from the men's Royal Rumble match.

McIntyre entered the men's Rumble in the main event as the 17th entrant, battling mortal rivals CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn before getting eliminated by Damian Priest once all 30 entrants were in later. Per PWI, something went wrong with the elimination, and when McIntyre returned to the back he was heard "screaming and cursing" that "someone had to get their moves in" at the expense of a number of stories in the match.

McIntyre is said to have stormed out of the building loudly and was gone well before the match itself had ended. The report echoes similar stories of McIntyre storming out of Survivor Series 2023 following the surprise return of Punk; it's also not yet clear who the "someone" is that he was referencing. The Rumble match was eventually won by Uso, who last eliminated John Cena in a final three also involving Logan Paul; Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins before himself getting eliminated by Paul. Rollins and Reigns fought at ringside before being dragged away by officials.