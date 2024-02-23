WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 2/23 - Tiffany Stratton Faces Liv Morgan, LA Knight Takes On Drew McIntyre

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 23, 2024, coming to you from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!

Tiffany Stratton and Liv Morgan will both be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber tomorrow against Naomi, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Rodriguez. However, before they do, they will be going head-to-head against one another.

Like Stratton and Morgan, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre will be squaring off with each other before both participating in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Knight and McIntyre will be joining Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, United States Champion Logan Paul, and Bobby Lashley in Perth, Australia.

Speaking of Lashley, his teammates The Street Profits will be going one-on-one with the Authors of Pain. Akam and Rezar defeated "NXT" stars Javier Bernal and Beau Morris in tag team competition last week as the issues between them, their Final Testament teammates, Lashley, and The Profits continue to boil over.

Before they challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship tomorrow, New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will be facing Priest and Balor's Judgment Day stablemates Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh tonight.

Despite being one half of the current "NXT" Tag Team Champions along with Baron Corbin, Bron Breakker officially signed a contract to become the newest member of the "SmackDown" roster during last week's edition of the show. Tonight, he will be competing in his first match on the brand.