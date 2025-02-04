Backstage Update On WWE Royal Rumble Issues, Heated Drew McIntyre

It's been a very notable first month of 2025 for WWE, though a lot of the biggest stories surrounding the promotion have been things WWE would prefer fans forgot about. This includes Hulk Hogan being booed out of the building on "Raw's" first episode on Netflix, a moment that has largely overshadowed the historic event, and Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging sex trafficking and abuse against McMahon and Laurinaitis, which cast a shadow over the Royal Rumble PLE this past weekend.

Then there's the incident that occurred during the Rumble event itself involving Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion was said to have angrily stormed off after his elimination from the Rumble, with reports since indicating his blowup revolved around timing issues caused by spots involving LA Knight. On Tuesday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer became the latest to suggest Knight was the catalyst for McIntyre losing his cool.

"The feeling was that LA Knight was doing stuff that was not planned in the match, at least that's the claim," Meltzer said. "And it got in the way of things that were supposed to happen, including his [McIntyre's] actual elimination and when it was supposed to happen. And then he [Knight] got in the way of his [McIntyre's] later elimination.

"His actual elimination was supposed to happen earlier. And it took some time to get back in the position for the elimination. So the second elimination was not the planned elimination, he was actually supposed to be eliminated a little bit earlier. And...you know, I was told...it wasn't like one person was mad. It was a number of people. But he was loud when he got back to the dressing room about it. That's where it stands."

