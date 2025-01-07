Hulk Hogan Booed Out Of LA During Promotional Appearance On WWE RAW Netflix Debut

"WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix brought the superstars to Los Angeles, from Gabriel Iglesias and Vanessa Hudgens to The Rock, John Cena (to declare himself in the Royal Rumble), and The Undertaker. WWE wasn't satisfied with just those performers, however, and went for even more nostalgia by bringing out the "Hulkamania" version of Hulk Hogan alongside "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart. However, this may have been a miscalculation, since as soon Hogan walked out, he was greeted by very loud boos from the LA crowd.

Even as Michael Cole said WWE wouldn't be on Netflix "without that man" and Hogan himself was pandering for cheers, the boos continued to rain down, to the extent that Netflix's close captioning read "[crowd booing]." Given the extent of fan dislike for Hogan over the last decade following the revelation of racist comments made by the former WWE Champion, the reaction likely could have been anticipated.

Hogan was there to officially announce his new sponsorship deal with WWE via his Real American Beer, complete with its logo on the wrestling mat. As part of the multi-year partnership, WWE will become a minority owner with the company. The fans in the Intuit Dome didn't seem to care, however, and let Hogan (and WWE) know it by booing him throughout his announcement and, finally, out of the venue.