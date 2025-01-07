Rhea Ripley Wins Women's World Title, Celebrates With Legend On WWE Raw Netflix Debut

On the January 6 episode of "WWE Raw," Rhea Ripley sought to end a 226 day-long era of heartbreak, betrayal, and anger. In their intense match, Ripley and arch nemesis Liv Morgan clashed for the WWE Women's World Championship, and Ripley walked away with not only the sweet taste of revenge, but a dream interaction with a WWE Hall of Famer in The Undertaker.

The moment the bell rang, Ripley and Morgan were entangled in a heavy brawl. Ripley made quick work of Morgan's backup by leveling Raquel Rodriguez with a Senton to the outside, but Ripley's rage allowed for Morgan to quickly turn the tide back in her favor with a Hurricanrana off the apron. The champion and challenger continued their heated fight, with both competitors kicking out of their opponent's finishers to keep Los Angeles on the edge of their seats.

After failing several times to secure the victory with the Ob-Liv-ion, Morgan turned to the late, great Eddie Guerrero's moveset, and connected The Three Amigos and a Frog Splash onto Ripley. Ripley kicked out to Morgan's shock, and "The Eradicator" sought to land a hard-hitting sequence of her own. Ripley delivered two consecutive Riptides to the champion, and stacked her to secure the victory and the WWE Women's World Championship.

"I missed you," Ripley mouthed to her championship.

As Ripley began celebrating, Dominik Mysterio approached her with his arms outstretched for a hug. Revenge tasted sweet as Ripley feigned reciprocation, only to kick Mysterio with a low blow before planting him with another Riptide.

The night only became more special for Ripley as "The American Bada**'s" music filled Los Angeles. The Undertaker arrived on a polished motorcycle, and embarked on a joy ride around the ring. The segment ended with Ripley and The Undertaker beside each other in conversation.