Rhea Ripley Details Emotional Reaction To Judgment Day Split At WWE SummerSlam 2024

Rhea Ripley had only just returned to WWE following an injury, caused by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in storyline, when she was betrayed by boyfriend Dominik Mysterio, with the majority of The Judgment Day to follow, at SummerSlam. Ripley not only lost her shot at regaining the championship she had to vacate, but lost her boyfriend and stable, outside of her "Terror Twin," Damian Priest. Ripley recent spoke about leaving Judgment Day with "The Wrestling Classic," and detailed just how emotional the split was for her, personally. She said the stable was really "family" to her, and Judgment Day helped her career much more than she could put into words.

"I feel like that was when I started opening up and feeling comfortable going out there in front of the crowd, because I had the boys I could fall back on," she explained. "So it was really emotional for me. I saw something come out about Judgment Day members, a specific one crying backstage after everything. I'm not ashamed of it. That was me. I was upset." Ripley said it was sad, but said that when something good comes to an end, there is usually something amazing about to start on the other side. She said it took awhile for her to realize that fact, due to how emotional she was. She called her time with Judgment Day the most fun she's had in her career, and said she even felt "invincible."

"I felt I could go out there and be a cheeky little menace and get away with it, for real, and have fun with my friends," Ripley said. "I loved my time with The Judgment Day. Now, I'm loving my time absolutely brutalizing The Judgment Day. They are not the real Judgment Day. They are street trash."

