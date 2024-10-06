Raquel Rodriguez Returns, Costs Rhea Ripley The Women's World Title At WWE Bad Blood

Liv Morgan walked out of WWE Bad Blood with the Women's World Championship after a screwy finish against Rhea Ripley. The former champion sought vengeance against her arch-rival and storyline 'other woman' with Dominik Mysterio prevented from interfering, as he did at SummerSlam, as he was locked in a shark cage. To add to his dilemma, Ripley took a microphone at the beginning of the bout, calling for the cage to be lifted in the air.

The bout saw challenger and champion fight back-and-forth, with Ripley taking the advantage with her physical advantage and Morgan fighting back with quick-fire, often underhanded offense. Towards the end, Ripley had the match with Morgan effectively won following a Riptide on the outside. But she was drawn to Mysterio, who had broken the door of the cage open and fallen out, dangling in the air by his ankle. In a brief ref-cam shot, Ripley was shown letting the referee know she had unfinished business, gesturing to the dangling Mysterio. The ref agreed to let her do her thing, which wound up being to hit him with a Kendo Stick akin to a Pinata. The match would then end abruptly with interference marring the finish, Raquel Rodriguez returning to attack Ripley and prompting the bell to ring for a disqualification. As a result, Morgan retained her title, embracing Mysterio and Rodriguez to close proceedings after around 15 minutes of action.

