WWE Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan's Beer Company

Following reports that WWE and Hulk Hogan were set to rekindle their long-running relationship, the company has announced its next official partnership with the retired wrestler. WWE has signed a multi-year deal with Hogan's Real American Beer brand, with the promotion set to "showcase" the logo on the "WWE Raw" ring mat going forward.

As part of the partnership, WWE will become a minority owner of Real American Beer. The press release referred to the product as "one of the fastest-growing light beers in the U.S." As of right now, Real American Beer is only available in 20 of the 50 states.

The announcement of a beer sponsorship marks another change from WWE's past, as the company spent many years gearing its programming towards children. Last year, the "PG Era" symbolically came to an end, pointing towards a return to more adult-oriented TV, and apparently making the company comfortable with advertising an alcoholic drink.

This past Friday, a photo was posted ahead of the "WWE SmackDown" taping showing a black ring mat that featured several brand logos, including Real American Beer. Other products or brands featured on the ring mat included the video game "Fortnite," Snickers, Cricket Wireless, Netflix, and several more.

In addition to the ring mat advertising on "Raw," WWE stated that it will feature Real American Beer in "original, short-form content" that will be shared across the company's social media platforms. WWE performers will also be made available for in-store appearances and promotional materials used to sell the patriotic beverage.