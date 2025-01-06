WWE Reportedly Discussing Hulk Hogan For Upcoming Appearances, Bronson Reed Responds

Hulk Hogan could reportedly be in line for a return to WWE programming, and "WWE Raw" star Bronson Reed is ready to welcome him to the promotion in his inimitable way.

Hogan, who has become a polarizing figure in the wrestling community over the last few years, has featured sporadically in recent years. "Fightful Select" has reported that WWE has discussed potentially bringing back "The Hulkster," but there's no indication as to the plans they have for him or when he could return. One show that Hogan may not appear on is "Saturday Night's Main Event." Sources within WWE told "Fightful" that they do not anticipate his return to the iconic show, citing the presence of Jesse Ventura at the announcers' desk. The two have been involved in a public, real-life feud that has spanned three decades.

The report highlighted that the legendary star's Real American beer brand has been featured as one of WWE's ring mat sponsors.

WWE's Bronson Reed is seemingly pleased about the rumored return of Hogan, who responded to fans wanting him to land a Tsunami on him. In his post on X, Reed referenced fans' request for him to use the deadly move on another Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who had recently announced that he wants to have another match.

"It seems like Flair wasn't the only one you guys wanted me to TSUNAMI!!!" said Reed.

It seems like Flair wasn't the only one you guys wanted me to TSUNAMI!!! https://t.co/kDOINbuOPy — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 5, 2025

Reed, who is currently out of action due to an injury he suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames, has made the Tsunami one of the most dangerous moves in all of professional wrestling, even winning the Finisher of the Year award at Wrestling Inc.'s Best Of 2024 Awards. The Australian landing the move on a legendary figure like Hogan would make him an even bigger heel in pro wrestling and also add to the aura that the finisher has earned so far.