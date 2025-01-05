WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair On One More Match: 'Hell Yeah!'

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has one more go in him to be "every woman's dream and every man's nightmare." In an interview with "The Five Star Podcast," Flair expressed his yearning to wrestle one last match before hanging up his flashy boots and robe for good.

"When Tony [Khan] found out that I was on blood thinners, he wouldn't let me get in the ring," Flair chuckled, explaining why fans did not see him wrestle for AEW during his contracted tenure. "Hell yeah, I do [have one more match in me]."

Before Flair signed with AEW in 2023, he had what he thought would be his last in-ring match in 2022. To his surprise, this career-defining match placed him under a health scare after reporting that the event gave him a heart attack. It's clear that Flair's ultimate closing match will not be in AEW after it was reported that his time in the company had ended this past summer in 2024, despite signing a multi-year deal to make Wooooo! Energy the official drink of AEW at his initial contract signing on November 2, 2023.

Although he has departed from the promotion, Flair still maintains a close relationship with AEW President Tony Khan. The WWE Hall of Famer addressed his old boss as someone who is a great promoter and one of the best human beings he's ever met in wrestling, so there isn't any bad blood between the pair.

