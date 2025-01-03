Ex-WWE Legend Ric Flair Praises AEW And Tony Khan, Says He Has One More Match In Him

Wrestling legend Ric Flair hasn't appeared on AEW programming since the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view in March, but it seems the WWE Hall of Famer still has a lot of love for All Elite Wrestling and its CEO, Tony Khan. Flair was a recent guest on the "Five Star Podcast," where he was asked if he would be at the January 4 episode of "AEW Collision." Flair said he wouldn't — a recent report indicates he was initially booked for the show before being pulled — but that anyone who attends that show will be for an incredible experience.

"They're doing a phenomenal job, AEW," Flair said. "They're on a level playing field entertainment-wise with anybody."

It was reported in the summer of 2024 that Flair's time with AEW was done, despite signing a multi-year deal with the company that also made Wooooo! Energy the official drink of AEW in November 2023. However, Flair still referred to AEW as "our company" and explained that he is still good friends with Khan.

"We're very close," Flair insisted. "I think he's one of the greatest, not just great promoter, I think he's one of the greatest people, human beings I've ever met. He is very caring and genuine guy. He's got more money than God. I bought time on a jet — Tony's got a jet, probably several."

Flair was also asked about the possibility of having one more match, despite retiring in 2022 after a high-profile bout that literally gave him a heart attack. "The Nature Boy" fully believes that he has got one more match left in him, but that match seemingly won't be happening in AEW.

"Once Tony found out I was on blood thinners, he wouldn't let me get in the ring," Flair admitted.

