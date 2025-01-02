Former WWE Legend Ric Flair Reportedly Pulled From AEW Collision Cameo On Saturday

The first episode of "AEW Collision" to air in 2025 will be the January 4 show that takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and there is arguably no wrestler to come out of the city of Charlotte that is more famous than the "Nature Boy" himself, Ric Flair. However, if there was anyone who was hopeful of seeing Flair this Saturday, they are going to be very disappointed.

PWInsider has confirmed that Flair was scheduled to make a cameo appearance on "Collision," but that cameo is no longer happening for currently undisclosed reasons. Flair has not been seen in AEW since the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024 when he was a part of Sting's retirement match, where he even got a pair of superkicks from The Young Bucks for his troubles. It was heavily reported in July that his days with AEW were over after he wasn't factored into any creative plans since Revolution, and hadn't been backstage at any AEW shows since.

AEW did sign Flair to a multi-year deal in November 2023, with his Woooo! Energy drink becoming the official energy drink of the company. Since Flair has been off of TV, that partnership has since stopped, with no word on whether AEW terminated his contract or if there is still money being exchanged at the time of writing.

Despite Flair not being at "Collision" this Saturday, fans in the Bojangles Coliseum will get to see two other legends, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, The Rock N' Roll Express. PWInsider has reported that they will be filling in for Flair and that they weren't originally slated to appear if Flair was able to attend, but they are also advertised for the January 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which takes place at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee.