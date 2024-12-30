Wrestling Inc.'s Best Of 2024 Awards
We're nearly at the end of another year in the wrestling world, and even as we declared 2023 a year of chaos, 2024 was preparing to give it a run for its money. January brought us the Janel Grant lawsuit, forcing Vince McMahon's second ouster from WWE — this time, seemingly, for good. WrestleMania celebrated its 40th anniversary by finishing Cody Rhodes' story and ending the 1000-day dominance of Roman Reigns, while AEW CEO Tony Khan made waves by wearing a neck brace to the NFL Draft. AEW sent first Sting and then Bryan Danielson into retirement while signing top NJPW stars Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone, along with former WWE star Ricochet, while WWE brought in Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to bolster Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline. Meanwhile, both companies signed massive new media rights deals that will send them into 2025 as streaming entertainment, as WWE debuts on Netflix while AEW simulcasts on MAX. Here at Wrestling Inc., we've followed along every step of the way, bringing you all the most recent news and all the most cutting analysis as the landscape of an entire industry shifts beneath our feet, and as 2024 draws to a close, we're pleased to present our Best of 2024 Awards!
Just like the last two years, we asked the WINC staff to fill out their top three choices in 16 different categories (three more than 2023 and five more than 2021), the results of which were tabulated in a ranked choice vote (all genders were considered for each category). In addition to Entrance of the Year and Faction of the Year, we added a new major category: Talker of the Year, intended as a complementary award with Wrestler of the Year so that we can recognize particular achievement in promo and character work in addition to in-ring skill. We feel these results are an accurate reflection of the last 12 months, and we hope you agree — or, if you don't, give us your own selections in the comments.
As always, thank you so much for being WINC readers. There would be no point in any of this without you, and we hope you'll join us as we see what other insane changes wrestling has in store for us in 2025!
Non-Wrestler of the Year: Paul Heyman
For the second year in a row, Paul Heyman beats out AEW's Prince Nana for this award, cementing himself as the ultimate talent manager in wrestling. Heyman has spent the majority of his career as a slimy heel who will lie and pander to anyone to serve his own skin and interests, but all that changed in 2024, when he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief due to his loyalty to Roman Reigns — the rare moment of integrity resulted in one of the biggest pops in recent memory before the New Bloodline put Heyman through the commentary desk. Heyman, now 59, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024, meaning he's earned the right to coast by on occasion. And yet, here he is performing table spots to build new stars. Sure, he probably got a nice paycheck for his trouble, but Heyman is clearly a guy who loves the business and wants the younger generation to prosper, even if that means potentially getting himself hurt (and taken off TV) in the process.
Heyman's return to introduce his former client CM Punk as the OG Bloodline's fifth member for the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series summed up just how over he is. The crowd blew the roof off the arena as soon as they heard "Ladies and gentlemen," which is probably the biggest pop we've ever heard for an entrance that doesn't boast any theme music. Heyman lends gravitas and significance to every segment he's involved in, making him one of the most must-see performers in the entire industry. He might be a Hall of Famer, but he's arguably more relevant and compelling than he's ever been right now. (Written by Kieran Fisher)
Runner-up: Prince Nana
Others receiving first-place votes: Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, Triple H, Samantha Irvin, The Rizzler
Breakout Star of the Year: Mariah May
Near the end of 2023, Mariah May debuted as a member of the AEW roster, quickly attaching herself to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. At the time, no one would have been able to predict the many twists and turns the storyline would take, leading to the creation of "Timeless" Toni Storm and the ascent of May as a top star in the AEW women's division. While Storm will receive her own praise later on, it's May who used the storyline to become the biggest breakout performer of 2024.
It goes without saying that May's rivalry with Storm — which theoretically is still ongoing — has been the biggest catalyst for her success. The chemistry between the two wrestlers is off the charts, and they've taken full advantage of the fact that they bear a striking resemblance, with both impersonating the other at various points in their friendship/rivalry. Throughout the lengthy storyline, May was able to show off the various boxes she already has checked as a wrestler, from her impressive in-ring capabilities to her mic work and charisma.
May won the Women's Owen Hart Cup earlier this year, leading to her betrayal of Storm and a match at AEW All In, which took place in front of May's hometown crowd at Wembley Stadium — a huge accomplishment for the 26-year-old. After defeating Storm and capturing the world title, her momentum dipped slightly, with the company arguably taking too long to move the new champion into her feud against Shirakawa. However, Storm has now returned and things are heating up again for May. Additionally, she spent the majority of this year heavily involved in one of the industry's most engaging stories. While she has already accomplished some great things, we believe 2024 was just the beginning for "The Glamour." (Written by Nick Miller)
Runner-up: Jey Uso
Others receiving first-place votes: The Beast Mortos, Kyle Fletcher, Hologram, Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, Gabe Kidd, Big Boom AJ
Entrance of the Year: Jey Uso (WWE Backlash)
Eleven months after leaving The Bloodline, Jey Uso fought the world alone and with no one in his corner, including his brother Jimmy. However, on May 4, 2024, at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France, 11,682 "Day One Ish Uces" welcomed the "Main Event" with luminous arms that literally tore the roof off the LDLC Arena. Because of the earth-shaking decibels reached during Uso's entrance, the WINC crew had no choice but to award this moment as Entrance of the Year.
Uso, who was fighting for a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, was the crowd favorite after Damian Priest seized the title at WrestleMania 40 a month prior. In their nearly 16-minute bout, the Lyon crowd refused to sit on their hands or stay silent after every counter Uso threw Priest's way. The "Yeets" in the crowd were infectious, and to this day have not been replicated anywhere else in the world. Lyon was the first location on any WWE tour where the sound level reached 100 dB, and while Uso did not complete his task of walking out of France as the new World Heavyweight Champion, he went on to have an exemplary 2024 that may not have been possible if not for Lyon's fervent admiration that directed the compass of Uso's breakthrough year. Yeet! (Written by Brie Coder)
Runner-up: Tie — Bryan Danielson (AEW All In), The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Raw 8/5/23)
Others receiving first-place votes: Sting (AEW Revolution), Rhea Ripley (WWE WrestleMania Night 1), The Rock (WWE WrestleMania Night 1), Will Ospreay (AEW All In), Mercedes Mone (AEW All In)
Finisher of the Year: Bronson Reed's Tsunami
"Big" Bronson Reed's Tsunami finisher is, in theory, a pretty basic splash off the top rope, but it's Reed's immense size and the fury behind the splash that make it so dangerous, and how he's used it throughout the second half of 2024 makes it our Finisher of the Year. Reed spent the first half of the year as a barely-used talent in WWE, but when he was brought out in a storyline to deliver multiple Tsunamis to an already-wounded Seth Rollins, his ascent to stardom, alongside the meteoric rise of his brutal finisher, began. Reed told "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce he was done waiting for an opportunity on the show, and seized it with six Tsunamis on the former World Heavyweight Champion, leaving Rollins bleeding from his mouth on the mat.
Reed and his Tsunami would go on to make a splash (pun intended) in a memorable feud with Braun Strowman, which saw the "Big" man hit his finisher to the "Monster Among Men" on top of a car, jumping from a retaining wall in a parking lot. The feud culminated in a "Last Monster Standing" match, where Reed took a loss at the hands of a returning Rollins, but not before hitting Strowman with two more Tsunamis.
The final stop for Reed's brutal Tsunami was Survivor Series: WarGames. Reed suffered an injury at the event, where he teamed with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline, but had a spectacular showing with his finisher during the main event WarGames match. Reed was set to send Roman Reigns through a table with a Tsunami from the top of the cage, but CM Punk pulled Reigns from the table right before impact. Reed himself went through the table, and suffered an ankle injury for his trouble, despite the sequence of events looking spectacular. From being barely used on WWE television to the main event scene of WarGames, all thanks in part to the unquestioned WINC Finisher of the Year for 2024. (Written by Daisy Ruth)
Runner-up: Tie — Bron Breakker's Spear, Will Ospreay's Tiger Driver '91
Others receiving first-place votes: Will Ospreay's Hidden Blade, Jay White's Blade Runner, Randy Orton's RKO, Sol Ruca's Sol Snatcher, Komander's Rope Walk Shooting Star Press, Jon Moxley's "plastic bag over the head"
Faction Of The Year: The Bloodline
With all due respect to any fans of other acts in WWE, "SmackDown" (and possibly the entire company) belongs to The Bloodline. The dominant stable saw no fewer than three iterations in 2024 — from the diminished version led by Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 40, to Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline alongside new arrivals Jacob Fatu and the Guerrillas of Destiny, to the re-formed "OG Bloodline" patched back together by Reigns to help fight the newcomers — but no matter what the lineup looks like, the fears and desires of the Anoa'i family (and their significantly less Samoan friends Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn) are the only thing that truly seem to matter in today's WWE.
There's no better example of this than CM Punk finding his way into the Bloodline vs. Bloodline WarGames match at Survivor Series. Like all the saaviest wrestlers, Punk gravitates towards whatever is "in" at the moment, and there's nothing more "in" than The Bloodline. Part of it is to do with their longevity — every new twist in the Bloodline Saga feels like it could be the start of some thrilling climax. The story has been in "the bottom of the third" for years, and it shows no signs of stopping. Every WrestleMania season has felt like it could be the big blow off for the group, and yet they keep coming back, as popular as ever. While groups like The Death Riders in AEW or "Raw's" Judgment Day or Wyatt Sicks have done their best to crawl out from under The Bloodline's shadow, the Samoan supremacy continues. We decided to include Faction of the Year this year because it felt for the first time in a long time like the winner might not be predetermined, but it's still hard to name a group that has reached the heights of The Bloodline in 2024, even as they splinter and war amongst themselves. (Written by Ross Berman)
Runner-up: Tie — The Conglomeration, The Judgment Day
Others receiving first-place votes: New Day, House of Black, The Wyatt Sicks, TMDK
Tag/Trios Team of the Year: Axiom & Nathan Frazer
In December 2023, Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer via pinfall on the "WWE NXT" Deadline pre-show. One year later, the two successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championship at the 2024 "NXT" Deadline premium live event, despite Frazer sporting a busted nose from having already competed in the grueling Iron Survivor Challenge earlier in the night. It's moments like this that encapsulate the inspiring story of FrAxiom, as despite their repeated arguments, bruised bodies, and mutual desires for singles gold, they have emerged as a formidable and resilient tag team — one that Wrestling Inc. staff consider to be the best of 2024.
Axiom and Frazer, both former stars of the now-defunct "WWE NXT UK" brand, began their year as an odd couple pairing heading into the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The duo made it to the semi-finals of the tournament, but ultimately fell short to the eventual tournament winners, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. In April, FrAxiom bounced back with a big win when Frazer hit a Phoenix Splash on Corbin to claim the NXT Tag Team Championship on "NXT" TV.
Over the next four months, Frazer and Axiom racked up successful title defenses against the likes of The Authors of Pain, The D'Angelo Family, MSK, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before losing the titles to Ridge Holland and Andre Chase. It wasn't long before FrAxiom regained gold, however, as they dethroned the Chase U duo at "NXT" No Mercy less than three weeks later. Since then, FrAxiom has yet again eclipsed 100 days as NXT Tag Team Champions with a number of show-stealing performances under their belts, and are now poised to head into the new year holding the gold and daring "NXT" to produce a team who can stop them. (Written by Ella Jay)
Runner-up: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)
Others receiving first-place votes: Young Bucks, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair, Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu, Darby Allin & Sting, A-Town Down Under, American Made, FTR, The System, Violence is Forever, Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja
TV Show of the Year: AEW Dynamite
While ratings and attendance figures have been on the decline for All Elite Wrestling in 2024, "AEW Dynamite" has still been appointment viewing for wrestling fans around the world, and produced some of the biggest moments of the year for AEW. "Dynamite" continued to be the place, as AEW always tells us, "where the best wrestle," and in 2024, AEW's flagship show gave us some genuine match-of-the-year contenders — contests that will be discussed for many years to come. The lead-up to Revolution saw Sting and Darby Allin win the AEW Tag Team Championship and Swerve Strickland's 30-minute time limit draw with Adam Page (on the same night no less), with the show undergoing a major face lift from March onwards that saw a new color scheme and the return of the much-beloved tunnels.
From there, it was big moment after big moment. The debuts of Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone in successive weeks; The Elite attacking both Tony Khan himself and Kenny Omega; the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments that not only saw a thrilling end to the Page vs. Bryan Danielson series (that has played out solely on television) but arguably the best heel turn in AEW thus far with Mariah May obliterating Toni Storm with her own shoe. There were a number of special episodes in 2024 as well, such as the 250th episode that saw Will Ospreay and MJF wrestle for nearly an hour, the first "Dynamite" to take place in the UK, and the fifth anniversary show that took place on the same day as the company's new media rights deal being announced. "Blood & Guts," "Grand Slam," and "Beach Break" all made their returns with their own memorable moments, and the end of the year has seen the return of the Continental Classic, which has once again produced some of the best TV matches of the entire year.
It hasn't been the smoothest year for AEW, but when you get pay-per-view headliners on free TV and massive moments like Page burning down Swerve Strickland's childhood home, it's easy to see why "Dynamite" was our pick for 2024's TV Show of the Year. (Written by Sam Palmer)
Runner-up: Tie — WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT
Others receiving first-place votes: AEW Collision, CMLL Super Viernes
Event of the Year: WWE WrestleMania 40
"The Show of Shows" celebrated its 40th anniversary this year with two nights of sports entertainment and the added promise that it would be the "biggest" of its kind. To that end, the weekend saw seven title changes, the last of which was Cody Rhodes finishing his story and ending Roman Reigns' historic 1,316-day run as Undisputed WWE Champion, which in itself got a prelude involving The Rock's return to the ring for the first time in over a decade. So it would be fair to say the event lived up to the billing and matched the sentiment of the Wrestling Inc. majority, who voted WrestleMania as Event of the Year for the third year running.
WrestleMania proved to be the destination for a number of focal storylines, including the aforementioned feud pitting Royal Rumble winner Rhodes against defending champion Reigns and his shunted dream match opponent, The Rock. Just days after Rhodes had proverbially stamped his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania, he stood aside for the returning Rock for the much-awaited bout between "The People's Champion" and "The Tribal Chief." WWE were put in a unique position of the fans not wanting what was on offer, apt considering it was a decade since a similar predicament brought on by Daniel Bryan, and actively pushing for Rhodes to be restored to his rightful position. Much like 'Mania 30, the predicament facilitated a two-part pay off, pitting Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Reigns and the "Final Boss" character The Rock had adopted as a result of his villain turn in the main event of Night 1. The result of that match precipitated the stipulation for night two's main event between Rhodes and Reigns, rendering it a Bloodline Rules match that saw the involvement of The Rock, Seth Rollins (adorned in Shield gear), John Cena, and The Undertaker.
Fans were also treated to a Money in the Bank cash-in for Damian Priest to steal the title away from Drew McIntyre mere moments after winning it, CM Punk making his presence known to cost his arch-nemesis and kick off one of the year's most celebrated storylines (more on that later). Two sets of tag team champions were crowned in a fun-filled ladder match, a unique way for the company to split the unified titles for each of it brands to move forward, and the team that unified the titles to begin with, The Usos, met in a first-time ever brother vs. brother dream match (albeit one that didn't meet every fan's standards). Bayley finished her own story after winning the Royal Rumble, overcoming Damage CTRL's new leader Iyo Sky, as did Sami Zayn in dethroning the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, GUNTHER. It was the comprehensive WWE spectacle, and while 2024 featured several great shows, WrestleMania stood above them all yet again. (Written by Max Everett)
Runner-up: AEW Revolution
Others receiving first-place votes: CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE SummerSlam, AEW All Out, AEW WrestleDream
Promotion of the Year: World Wrestling Entertainment
At the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Paul Heyman heaped praise upon Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque in saying, "Only one person can drive the car out of chaos. Only one person can assume true control of the locker room. And the leadership that was sorely needed by the men and the women in this beautiful performance art has been bestowed upon us by that man sitting right there." While we know the chaos to which Heyman was referring, the fact that "the car" needed to be driven out of it at all makes WWE winning its third consecutive Wrestling Inc. Promotion of the Year honor seem a bit ... amiss, but it really shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. If anything, it makes the company's 2024 run even more impressive. There's a consistency to the WWE approach that's unmatched anywhere else, as well as a higher creative standard and a collective contribution that, despite formidable talent collections on rosters elsewhere, is simply inimitable. With that in mind, perhaps the reason for Levesque's success at WWE's creative helm is another Heyman observeration from back in April: "More superstars are emerging to the main event before your very eyes."
Cody Rhodes, of course, remains atop the WWE mountain, finally "finishing the story" at WrestleMania 40 (with help from a murderer's row of all-time greats) and defending the Undisputed WWE Championship seven times since, but the main event-level talent on the roster goes far deeper and seemingly grows by the day, providing ample opportunity for fans to gravitate toward their favorite performers and storylines. GUNTHER, Jey Uso, Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and others were elevated into the singles title picture in 2024, while the women's division has grown stronger and deeper. Liv Morgan and Nia Jax both took their careers to new heights, Tiffany Stratton is poised to make the leap at any time now, and new midcard titles have added much-deserved luster to performers like Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, and Dakota Kai. The tag team division, especially on "SmackDown," has found new life too, particularly with the arrival of the legendary Motor City Machine Guns. Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton form an intimidating lineup of perennial main-eventers; injured or absent stars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss are inevitably on their way back; long-term, faction-centric stories shine a spotlight on wildly popular groups like The Bloodline and The Wyatt Sicks, and on and on, until the raw power of the WWE machine becomes impossible to ignore. Meanwhile, "WWE NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels has spent 2024 elevating that brand back toward something resembling its former glory.
Ultimately, WWE's continued dominance (and its third consecutive recognition as the top dog here) shouldn't be looked at as a slight on any other promotions. The simple truth is that there's WWE and then there's everyone else, and it doesn't look like that will be changing any time soon. (Written by Jon Jordan)
Runner-up: All Elite Wrestling
Others receiving first-place votes: Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, Deadlock Pro Wrestling, ASÉ
News Story of the Year: Janel Grant lawsuit forces Vince McMahon resignation
It's been a tumultuous few years for Vince McMahon, but in 2024, the dam finally broke. In January, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and executive John Laurinaitis, alleging that she experienced sexual assault, trafficking, and more. Soon after, McMahon stepped down for the second, and seemingly final, time. The WWE CEO previously stepped down in 2022 after an internal investigation discovered that McMahon had paid out several large settlements regarding accusations of sexual misconduct. Near the start of 2023, McMahon confidently reinstated himself to the company's Board of Directors, but his tenure didn't last terribly long.
As of today, there has yet to be any resolution to the lawsuit. At the same time, there is an ongoing federal investigation into McMahon, but no criminal charges have been filed against the former executive yet, and the election and imminent inauguration of presumed McMahon ally Donald Trump to the United States presidency muddies those waters. Other victims of sexual abuse have since stepped forward, with another civil lawsuit filed against Vince, Linda McMahon, and WWE alleging that they were aware of several pedophiles operating in the company during the 1980s and early 1990s. Additionally, Grant's attorney Ann Callis has stated that there are other victims of McMahon that have yet to come forward.
For a long time, many involved in the wrestling industry never thought they'd see a day where McMahon stepped aside from the company he once purchased from his father, easily making it the biggest news story of 2024. However, while McMahon no longer holds a position of power within the company, victims are still awaiting justice. Things don't seem to be slowing down, either, with 2025 bringing the possibility of more civil or even criminal litigation against the former CEO. (Written by Nick Miller)
Runner-up: WWE signs broadcast deal with Netflix
Others receiving first-place votes: John Cena announces 2025 retirement tour
Debut/Return of the Year: The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Raw 6/17/24)
After weeks of cryptic messages, The Wyatt Sicks made their debut on the June 17 episode of "WWE Raw." It was simultaneously an homage to the late, great Bray Wyatt, and a continuation of his work, as those close to him carry on a vision he and his brother dream of bringing to life.
There was the chilling combination of the haunting piano music and the lights going out –- save for the fireflies, of course -– and smoke billowing out from a door. Out crawled Nikki Cross towards the familiar lantern. She got to her feet and directed the camera person over her left shoulder. The fans were given a first person point-of-view of more darkness and smoke before seeing Erick Rowan as the Rambling Rabbit, holding a bludgeon with words "HELP!" written on it. Fans then saw illuminations of carnage, including Chad Gable, who appeared to have almost been shot in the head.
We also saw Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard, perched atop a large trunk. Waiting just behind another curtain, surrounded by even more carnage, was Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig. Then the moment we'd all been waiting for: the silhouette of Uncle Howdy. For a brief second, it was like looking at the ghost of Wyatt himself.
All three men followed Howdy and made their way to the guiding light. They surrounded Cross as Howdy picked up the lantern, which briefly illuminated the masks of each member before Howdy intoned his brother's notorious words ("We're here") and blew out the light as the show went off the air.
For all of the buildup, the payoff was perfection. This was a debut WWE absolutely had to get right, and to their credit, they nailed it. It was emotional while also showing the damage the group capable of — The Wyatt Sicks are not to be taken lightly, and all WWE employees were on notice. While WWE has faltered a bit as of late with how they've handled the stable, the moment of their arrival is one of the highlights in all of wrestling for 2024. Bray would have been so proud. (Written by Samantha Schipman)
Runner-up: The Rock (WWE Raw 1/1/24)
Others receiving first-place votes: Liv Morgan (WWE Royal Rumble), Mercedes Mone (AEW Dynamite 3/13/24), Joe Hendry (WWE NXT 6/18/24), Jacob Fatu (WWE SmackDown 6/21/24), Roman Reigns (WWE SummerSlam), Nigel McGuinness (AEW All In), Giulia (WWE NXT No Mercy), Big E (WWE Raw 12/2/24)
Promo of the Year (tie): Hangman Adam Page (AEW Dynamite 9/4/2024)
I'm about 99% sure that not a single person who voted for this segment as Promo of the Year can quote a single line of it. This was not a promo that was written in words. It was written in fire.
On September 4, 2024 — two years to the day after another Promo of the Year, in which CM Punk buried him — "Hangman" Adam Page burned down Swerve Strickland's childhood home, leading to one of AEW's most brutal steel cage matches at All Out. Wrestling is as much a visual artform as anything, even during promos. Images like Austin screaming in the Sharpshooter while blood streams down his face, or Roman Reigns leaping over an army of superstars to get to Brock Lesnar, are the reason any wrestling company worth its salt needs to be able to put together a good montage. The image is often more important than the words — words are easy, often no more than a catchphrase or a quip; you say your piece and its over. Images have a tendency to last just a little longer, especially when a former franchise hero burns down a man's house for no other reason than pure, unadulterated hatred.
"Hangman" Page got his name because he used to literally hang people for The Bullet Club, but somewhere along the way, he lost the bilious rage that made him a star in the first place. Seeing him sit in front of that raging fire brought the character back to the anger and hatred that made Page an indelible character in the first place. (Written by Ross Berman)
Promo of the Year (tie): The New Day and Big E (WWE Raw 12/2/24)
Recency bias is certainly a thing, but the breakup of The New Day felt like a forbidden idea, one many thought would never materialize. Even as WWE continued to tease friction between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, fans still doubted that the group would ever disband — or worse, turn on one another. The fact that it happened in December doesn't make the heartbreak any less real.
After months of failing to succeed as a tag team or even on a singles level, both Kingston and Woods were all but at each other's throats heading into The New Day's 10th-year anniversary, especially after verbally attacking each other the week before. However, when Big E made his surprise return during the celebration, offering his services as a manager to Kingston and Woods after a three-year injury absence, it seemed like The New Day could get back on the right track. It was the way many fans had fantasy-booked the angle to conclude, and we were ready to embrace the full power of positivity once again.
But then, unexpectedly, both Kingston and Woods rejected Big E, blaming him for their recent troubles, turning on him instead of each other.
Big E being cast as the betrayed party is possibly what made this promo hit so hard — it was shocking to not only watch Woods turn away the assistance of the former WWE Champion, but then Kingston as well, despite seeming ready to part ways with Woods after butting heads with him for months. In addition, the delivery from each character in this segment was excellent, with both Kingston and Woods showcasing a new attitude that we've never seen from them before, while Big E was left motionless, unable to process that his best friends no longer had any use for him. The shocking lack of sympathy for E's career-altering neck injury demonstrated by his supposed brothers was breathtaking to behold — Kingston and Woods have gotten nothing short of nuclear heat ever since, making this not just a great promo segment, but a potentially historic one. (Written By Julien D'Alessandro)
Runner-up: Drew McIntyre (WWE Raw 1/29/24)
Others receiving first-place votes: Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and Seth Rollins (WWE Raw 3/25/24), The Rock (WWE Raw 3/25/24), Toni Storm (AEW Collision 6/29/24), Toni Storm (AEW Collision 8/17/24), Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson (AEW Dynamite 8/21/24), Toni Storm (Instagram 12/2/24)
Storyline of the Year: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud is a perfect example of how to tell a great long-term story in wrestling — even one that doesn't require a lot of actual wrestling to get over. The rivalry played out over the course of several months, beginning from the moment Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and culminating in a bloody Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024. What's more, the first few months of the feud featured minimal physical contact due to Punk being injured. In the hands of lesser creative forces, it would have gotten boring quickly, but the pair made it work through heated promo segments that walked a fine line between storyline and fiction, as well as Punk screwing McIntyre out his championship dreams at every given opportunity.
Thus began the era of McIntyre as a salty heel who was 100% justified in vendetta against "The Straight Edge Superstar." At the same time, fans could also sympathize with Punk screwing his enemy over, as McIntyre gleefully celebrated Punk's career-threatening setbacks. It was a nuanced storyline between two great performers with clear motivations for wanting to rip each other apart, and that goes a long way in wrestling.
More than anything, Punk and McIntyre's feud brought some much-needed grittiness back to the WWE product following years of PG storytelling. It's not as though the pair were throwing f-bombs at each other, but it came across as a legitimate rivalry between two men who hate each other, and they never hesitated to use social media to their advantage. Their Hell in a Cell match was a brutal affair that made the steel structure feel demonic again, and, hopefully, WWE will continue treating it that way moving forward. Even if it doesn't, 2024 will doubtless be remembered as the year WWE added another legendary rivalry to its ongoing mythology in the form of Punk vs. McIntyre. (Written by Kieran Fisher)
Runner-up: "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mariah May
Others receiving first-place votes: Cody Rhodes finishing his story, "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson's last ride, OG Bloodline vs. New Bloodline
Match of the Year: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson (AEW Dynasty)
With Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career having come to a close in 2024, it feels only right that he bowed out with several Match of the Year candidates scattered across his last ride in AEW. Among other things, Danielson finally captured the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland at All In — his first title win since leaving WWE to work in the way he wanted to work in 2021 — and shared the ring with the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Eddie Kingston, Katsuyori Shibata, Zack Sabre Jr., and even old rival Nigel McGuinness in a plethora of widely-acclaimed instant classics. But it was a first-time dream match that stuck out as Wrestling Inc.'s Match of the Year: Danielson vs. Will Ospreay — "American Dragon" vs. "Aerial Assassin."
The pair of generational phenomenons collided for 32 minutes of wrestling excellence, telling a story that would impact the way both men worked in the months following and exemplifying the company's promise to deliver the very best that can be offered between the bells. Ospreay's rapid, high-flying style meshed excellently with the methodical and incisive technical wrestling of Danielson, each demonstrating the immense endurance and heart they possess to maintain the flow of a truly once-in-a-lifetime contest.
When all was said and done, the younger Ospreay overcame his elder via the one thing that separated them: age. Ospreay made use of the most devastating move in his arsenal, the Tiger Driver '91, to spike Danielson on his neck before finishing things with the Hidden Blade. At 42 years old, this was a Danielson who had been forced to retire less than a decade prior, and one who had been candid in the fact that his health was hanging on by a thread. The finish played into that idea heavily, bringing into focus the fact that time was indeed ticking on Danielson's storied career. Again, it's only proper that it would be the match that saw Danielson taken beyond his limit in the dying months of his career to be named the best match of 2024, a final feather in the cap of arguably the greatest in-ring performer of his generation, and a passing-of-the-torch moment for Ospreay as he continues to carve a legacy of grand-scale marquee collisions with (hopefully) many years of that to come. (Written by Max Everett)
Runner-up: Tie — Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (WWE WrestleMania Night 2), CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Bad Blood)
Others receiving first-place votes: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Revolution), Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Matt Sydal vs. Blue Panther, Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero & Volador Jr. (CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas), Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER (WWE WrestleMania Night 1), Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson (AEW All In), Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (AEW All Out), Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall (AEW Full Gear)
Talker of the Year (three-way tie): CM Punk
The race for Wrestling Inc.'s Talker of the Year was so tight this year that three emerged victorious, with one of them being the ever-divisive CM Punk. Despite being a polarizing figure, pundits have widely united to praise Punk for his speaking performances, which WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer believes to be often laced with elements of the truth.
As Dreamer points out, "The Second City Saint" is a master of listening to the crowd and effectively pivoting his line of dialogue, going off-script if necessary. Furthermore, Punk understands the benefit of a good pause. A notable example of this came on the September 16 episode of "WWE Raw," when Punk implied he might not have any more performances left in him in following the Strap Match against year-long rival Drew McIntyre. After pausing dramatically, Punk then proclaimed he actually had way more to give than fans thought, allowing the Portland, Oregon audience a moment to revel in the news. In the same promo, Punk also provided space for the crowd to pop upon the mention of Hell in a Cell, despite his seeming apprehension to enter the structure at WWE Bad Blood.
Punk's actual words come in a variety of forms, from savage roasts and smug boasts to heartwarming recollections, candid confessions, playful insults, and more. One of Punk's most recent insults centered on the fashion sense of Seth Rollins, which Punk compared to The Peculiar Purple Pieman of the "Strawberry Shortcake" franchise. No matter what approach he takes, though, Punk has consistently captivated the viewers of professional wrestling, so much so that he remains at the top of our talkers list for 2024 — albeit alongside two others, including his own arch-nemesis. (Written by Ella Jay)
Talker Of The Year (three-way tie): Drew McIntyre
Former WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn was rumored to have an issue with wrestlers who have accents, and if there's one piece of evidence to indicate that he had no idea what he's talking about, it's Drew McIntyre's run in 2024. McIntyre has been one of the best talkers and tweeters of the year, with his thick Scottish brogue adding a certain seasoning to his threats and trash-talk.
McIntyre's quick wit and sharp tongue have made it hard to hate him, despite his outright villainy. Surely you can't root for a man who destroys friendship bracelets and kicks guys like Sami Zayn in the face — and yet, McIntyre does what so few heels cannot: He makes his case plainly, and it's always compelling. Whether he's railing against CM Punk or even the business itself and what it took from him, McIntyre doesn't talk like an anime villain or lean on annoying the crowd. He's edgy, but not crass. He's blunt, but not simple. There's a humanity to his hatred; there's a logic to his complaints; dare I say there's a method to his madness? He's a refreshingly three-dimensional presence in a company full of cartoon characters, and it helped him work his way into this three-way tie. (Written by Ross Berman)
Talker of the Year (three-way tie): Toni Storm
We've spent 2024 with our chins up, our tits out, and with our eyes on the shoe — all because of "Timeless" Toni Storm. With a classic Trans-Atlantic accent paired with silk robes, AEW's vintage starlet has earned her place in a three-way tie for Wrestling Inc.'s Talker of the Year.
Storm officially debuted her "Timeless" gimmick back in October 2023, but she has arguably produced some of her best work with this persona in 2024. This year, Storm pushed her record-tying third AEW Women's Championship reign to an impressive 281 days — the third-longest in the belt's five-year history — while her strong understanding of character has allowed her to portray a flamboyant and classic Hollywood diva, a jealous maternal figure for Mariah May, and a heartbroken and mentally unstable victim of betrayal.
Despite her emotional flexibility, Storm has retained key quirks of her "Timeless" persona, and her commitment to the character has paid off. As Tony Khan has put it, Storm has "sunk her teeth" into her "Timeless" persona, and it is that commitment to her gimmick that has marked 2024 as perhaps her strongest year in professional wrestling yet. Storm's talents are not confined to an AEW ring, with her social media channels full of extra "Timeless" content (all in-character, of course). Storm's ability to be a flexible actress, both in and out of the ring, whilst still retaining key quirks of her "Timeless" character puts her at the top of our votes for Talker of the Year.
We're not the only ones who have recognized the brilliance of Storm's antique gimmick. Storm's entertaining promos have landed her accolade after accolade, from an appearance besides Turner Classic icon Ben Mankiewicz to the coveted number one spot on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 250. While Storm has recently been seen transitioning out of her classic character, 2024 will always be the year of "Timeless" Toni Storm. (Written by Angeline Phu)
Runner-up: Tie — Kevin Owens, "Hangman" Adam Page
Others receiving first-place votes: Mance Warner
Wrestler of the Year: Will Ospreay
There have been plenty of phenomenal wrestlers across all promotions in the year 2024, but due to his multitude of fantastic matches both on pay-per-view and TV, our Wrestler of the Year is "The Aerial Assassin," former International Champion Will Ospreay.
To open with a statistic that's frequently associated with him, Ospreay had 13 matches rated five stars or higher this year by wrestling historian/journalist Dave Meltzer as of this writing (and he may have two more after Worlds End), nearly doubling the eight five-star matches Meltzer awarded him in both 2023 and 2022. His highest-rated match on that scale was his epic bout with Bryan Danielson, which Meltzer gave 6.5 stars and which also happens to be WINC's Match of the Year, but it's the breadth of the performances that truly stands out. Those 13 matches came against 12 opponents across four separate promotions; the first came in January at NJPW Battle of the Valley in San Jose, California, the last in December on "AEW Dynamite" in Washington, DC. From start to finish and coast to coast, nobody in wrestling generated more critical acclaim for their work between the ropes than WIll Ospreay.
Ospreay officially kicked off his AEW career in 2024 and quickly won his first title, the AEW International Championship. His first reign was derailed, however, by a feud against a newly-villainous MJF, who cheated to win the title and rebranded it the AEW American Championship. This led to a big moment for Ospreay in his home country, as he brought the crowd at Wembley Stadium to their feet with an over-the-top "Assassin's Creed" themed entrance before winning the championship back from MJF and restoring its International glory at AEW All In. Almost more notable than his International title run, however, was his failure to capture the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door — reportedly because Ospreay wanted to put Strickland over and establish him as a deserving champion rather than win the belt himself, which further endeared him to Swerve-supporting AEW fans. The consistency of his performances combined with a willingness to take losses to the likes of Strickland, Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher have ensured that Ospreay is beloved both in victory and defeat, and that's what makes him our 2024 Wrestler of the Year. (Written by Daisy Ruth)
Runner-up: Tie — Cody Rhodes, Swerve Strickland
Others receiving first-place votes: Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Athena, Masha Slamovich, Hechicero, Big Boom AJ