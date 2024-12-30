Wrestling Inc.'s Best Of 2024 Awards

"The Show of Shows" celebrated its 40th anniversary this year with two nights of sports entertainment and the added promise that it would be the "biggest" of its kind. To that end, the weekend saw seven title changes, the last of which was Cody Rhodes finishing his story and ending Roman Reigns' historic 1,316-day run as Undisputed WWE Champion, which in itself got a prelude involving The Rock's return to the ring for the first time in over a decade. So it would be fair to say the event lived up to the billing and matched the sentiment of the Wrestling Inc. majority, who voted WrestleMania as Event of the Year for the third year running.

WrestleMania proved to be the destination for a number of focal storylines, including the aforementioned feud pitting Royal Rumble winner Rhodes against defending champion Reigns and his shunted dream match opponent, The Rock. Just days after Rhodes had proverbially stamped his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania, he stood aside for the returning Rock for the much-awaited bout between "The People's Champion" and "The Tribal Chief." WWE were put in a unique position of the fans not wanting what was on offer, apt considering it was a decade since a similar predicament brought on by Daniel Bryan, and actively pushing for Rhodes to be restored to his rightful position. Much like 'Mania 30, the predicament facilitated a two-part pay off, pitting Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Reigns and the "Final Boss" character The Rock had adopted as a result of his villain turn in the main event of Night 1. The result of that match precipitated the stipulation for night two's main event between Rhodes and Reigns, rendering it a Bloodline Rules match that saw the involvement of The Rock, Seth Rollins (adorned in Shield gear), John Cena, and The Undertaker.

Fans were also treated to a Money in the Bank cash-in for Damian Priest to steal the title away from Drew McIntyre mere moments after winning it, CM Punk making his presence known to cost his arch-nemesis and kick off one of the year's most celebrated storylines (more on that later). Two sets of tag team champions were crowned in a fun-filled ladder match, a unique way for the company to split the unified titles for each of it brands to move forward, and the team that unified the titles to begin with, The Usos, met in a first-time ever brother vs. brother dream match (albeit one that didn't meet every fan's standards). Bayley finished her own story after winning the Royal Rumble, overcoming Damage CTRL's new leader Iyo Sky, as did Sami Zayn in dethroning the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, GUNTHER. It was the comprehensive WWE spectacle, and while 2024 featured several great shows, WrestleMania stood above them all yet again. (Written by Max Everett)

Runner-up: AEW Revolution

Others receiving first-place votes: CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE SummerSlam, AEW All Out, AEW WrestleDream