New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE NXT, SmackDown Faction Invades

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin are no longer the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions, having lost to Nathan Frazier and Axiom in a Stand & Deliver rematch during Tuesday's episode of "NXT." There was a stipulation that if Frazier and Axiom lost again, they could never team together moving forward. To end the match, Breakker almost hit Corbin with a spear after their opponents ducked out of the way, and Frazier hit them both with a kick. Axiom was able to hit a Golden Ratio to Corbin, and tagged Frazier in to hit a Phoenix Splash from the top rope. Frazier pinned Corbin to win the titles.

Following their victory, Frazier and Axiom were attacked by the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering from behind, as The Final Testament's Karrion Kross and Scarlett headed down the ramp, causing the distraction. The Final Testament seemingly have been sent to "NXT" following a WrestleMania 40 loss to Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits in a six-man Philadelphia Street Fight. As for the former tag team champions, Breakker had previously been called up to "WWE SmackDown" ahead of WrestleMania and even appeared in the Royal Rumble in place of Brock Lesnar. Corbin is still listed as a "NXT" star on his official WWE bio.