WWE NXT Live Coverage 4/9 - Natalya Appears, NXT Tag Team Championship Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 9, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

"WWE Raw" Superstar Natalya has appeared on "NXT" over the past couple of weeks, defeating Lola Vice two weeks ago when she answered the call for an open challenge and standing in Karmen Petrovic's corner last week when she went one-on-one with Vice. She will once again be featured on tonight's show after she put newly crowned "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez (who dethroned Lyra Valkyria at "NXT" Stand & Deliver to become a two time titleholder) on notice last night and told her she'd be seeing her tonight.

Speaking of Stand & Deliver, the ramifications are sure to be felt tonight, with "NXT" General Manager Ava granting Axiom and Nathan Frazer another shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championship tonight after they came up short against Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin this past Saturday. Je'Von Evans also revealed at the Premium Live Event that he would be making his "NXT" television.

Although nothing else has been announced, Trick Williams finally had his chance to exact his revenge on Carmelo Hayes for turning his back on him at "NXT" Vengeance Day when he defeated him on Saturday. Oba Femi retained the North American Championship over Josh Briggs and Dijak elsewhere in an explosive Triple Threat Match, and Ava subsequently announced that the women's division would be getting a North American Championship of their own. Tony D'Angelo was also unsuccessful in dethroning Ilja Dragunov as "NXT" Champion, and Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, and Thea Hail defeated Kiana James, Izzi Dame, and Jacy Jayne in a six woman tag team match. Additionally, Joe Gacy beat Shawn Spears on the "Countdown To Stand & Deliver" pre-show.

