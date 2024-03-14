Bron Breakker Opens Up About Choosing WWE SmackDown

Former "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker seemed to have been fast-tracked to the main roster when he reportedly took over Brock Lesnar's planned spots in the Royal Rumble. Following Breakker's main roster debut during the Rumble match, there were questions on which brand he would officially sign with. After weeks of speculation on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," the blue brand's General Manager Nick Aldis won Breakker over. The second-generation star appeared on WWE's "The Bump" alongside tag partner Baron Corbin, fellow "NXT" Tag Team Champion, and talked about his decision. He said he likes how Aldis does business.

"Nick is a great general manager," Breakker said. "That's where the top of the industry is. Roman Reigns is Universal Champion. It's just something I'm very excited to be a part of and I just can't wait to make a name for myself, continue my legacy, and build upon what I've done thus far. I'm excited." Breakker's "SmackDown" debut came on the February 23 edition in a squash match, where he defeated Dante Chen. In his second appearance on the brand on March 1, he defeated Xyon Quinn, delivering a single spear right out of the gate to earn the victory. In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Breakker was not featured on last week's "SmackDown." He and Corbin, however, will be defending their "NXT" Tag Team Championship against the winners of an ongoing tag tournament on "NXT."

The 26-year-old Breakker signed a development contract with WWE in February 2021, ultimately making his "NXT" TV debut in September 2021, where he defeated LA Knight. Breakker won his first "NXT" Championship when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa at New Year's Evil in January 2022.