WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 3/1 - The Kabuki Warriors Vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai, The Bloodline Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 1, 2024, coming to you live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona!

As "The Road To WrestleMania" continues, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, and the rest of The Bloodline will be making their return to "SmackDown" tonight. In light of his potential alliance with World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and challenging The Rock to a match at any time and place of his choosing, Cody Rhodes was confronted by Paul Heyman this past Monday on "Raw" following his match with Grayson Waller.

Dakota Kai will be making her in-ring return from injury tonight as she joins forces with Bayley to go head-to-head with Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. Kai's last match came before the issues between her, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner, and Damage CTRL began on May 12, 2023, wherein she and Bayley were unsuccessful in dethroning then-titleholders Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as Women's Tag Team Championship.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Naomi has a chance to seek retribution tonight as she goes one-on-one with Tiffany Stratton. Stratton eliminated Naomi first from the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Santos Escobar will be colliding with Carlito in a rematch from the January 26 edition of "SmackDown", only this time, it will be in a Street Fight. Legado del Fantasma and LWO have been at odds for a number of weeks now, with Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez blindsiding Carlito's teammates Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde with an attack backstage last week.

Additionally, Women's Champion IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and LA Knight are all advertised to be in town tonight on WWE's event page.