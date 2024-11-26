WWE RAW 11/25/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Some of the women on "SmackDown" are currently competing for the Women's U.S. title, and many fans have been expecting another new women's title would be added for the women who compete on "Raw." They were right; the title was unceremoniously announced to the live crowd prior to this week's show starting. On a show where the women were main eventing for a chance for their team to gain the advantage of a WarGames match this Saturday.

Unveiling a new midcard title before a show instead of live comes off as it not being important already. It's giving "here, damn." The video did eventually air on "Raw" prior to the women's main event, with a chyron that read "earlier tonight." Pearce complimented the women by calling them the "workhorses" of "Raw." He went on to say that "every week, they pour their blood, sweat, and tears into their craft and every week, they prove to me time and again that they are the true workhorses in WWE." Pearce added that it was his "distinct honor" to unveil the title. If they can take the time to air the segment that was pre-recorded earlier in the night, then they could've easily made the announcement live. Why not have the women standing in the ring or at the very least, on the stage? Make it feel meaningful and not like a checkmark.

"SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced the women's U.S. title in a pre-recorded video. Similarly to Pearce, he put over the Blue brand's women's division. WWE could've put in just a bit more effort and had both announcements made live on air. If you're going the effort to pre-recorded a segment, go a step further and do it live. It takes the same amount of time and preparation. Make the titles feel like they mean something and aren't just a pat on the back because each women's division gets a new title.

WWE has been making some questionable decisions when it comes to what they air live vs. pre-recorded. They introduced their brand new tag team –- and once again, one of the greatest teams of their generation –- on social media. I get it. Viral moments are helpful in creating buzz. But these are three things that should have been presented live on air. Wrestling is all about creating moments. These announcements could've been moments for both the live crowd, the audience watching at home, and the talent themselves.

When it comes to women's wrestling, take notes from Shawn Michaels. He seems to be the only one that gets it, and gets it right more often than not.

Written by Samantha Schipman

