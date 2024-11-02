Cody Rhodes & Gunther Shake Hands After WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match Concludes

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes overcame World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER to be crowned the inaugural men's Crown Jewel Champion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was match that saw Rhodes fighting as the underdog to a dominating GUNTHER, with "The Ring General" cutting the "American Nightmare" down with chops, slams, and suplexes aplenty in the opening stages. Rhodes saw two Cross Rhodes fail to keep his opponent down for the count, as well as several Cody Cutters throughout the bout. It was as he sought to deliver a third Cross Rhodes that GUNTHER appeared to have the match won, avoiding both that finisher attempt and a subsequent Cody Cutter attempt to clamp in a sleeper hold; this hold in particular had been GUNTHER's go-to throughout the bout, but Rhodes this time had the move scouted as he rolled back into the winning pinfall.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque joined Rhodes in the ring, alongside Women's Crown Jewel Champion Liv Morgan, as he was officially crowned the Crown Jewel Champion. He and GUNTHER also shared a moment of respect, the World Heavyweight Champion extending his hand to Saturday's Undisputed Champion to remain humble in defeat. Levesque announced ahead of the event on Friday that the Crown Jewel Champions, Morgan and Rhodes, will only hold their Crown Jewel Championship belts for the night before storing them for exhibit at the WWE Experience in Riyadh. They are to be presented with their championship rings to keep, with the roster challenged to see how many rings they can collect in the coming years.