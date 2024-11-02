Triple H Announces Additional Prize For WWE Crown Jewel Champions

This weekend's WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will see both the men's and women's world titleholders fighting to be crowned the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champions. World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be facing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, while Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will be facing WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. During the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed the two new championship belts would remain in Riyadh's WWE Experience attraction rather than returning to the United States with their titleholders.

"These titles will stay here in Saudi Arabia, right here inside the WWE Experience, so all of you will be able to come here and go inside the vault and to see these actual titles on display," he announced. "The Crown Jewel Champions, whoever that is after tomorrow night, will walk away with a massive ring, like a Super Bowl ring, that shows to the world that they are the one true champion in WWE. As this is an annual event, we will see how many rings people can collect over the years."

This isn't the first time a ceremonial WWE title will be exclusive to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble winner, Braun Strowman, similarly earning a commemorative title belt and trophy after beating 49 others in the Rumble match. Crown Jewel 2018 also saw Shane McMahon win the WWE World Cup, branding himself the "Best in the World" afterwards, while Crown Jewel 2019 saw Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows lift the World Tag Team Cup and 2020's Super ShowDown had The Undertaker defeating AJ Styles in a gauntlet for the Tuwaiq Trophy.

