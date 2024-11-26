Bayley Helps Bianca Belair Win Advantage In Survivor Series WarGames Match On WWE Raw

Bianca Belair defeated WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax in the main event of "WWE Raw" to earn her team the advantage going into WarGames at Survivor Series this weekend, with some help from an old enemy. Jax sought to compound the issues endured by her rivals in recent weeks, with Jade Cargill shelved by a mysterious attacker during last week's "WWE SmackDown" and needing to be replaced, attacking Belair with ferocity in the opening stages.

Advertisement

It was very much a tale of Belair being forced to endure through relentless offense, kicking out of multiple pin attempts before getting herself back into the bout with a gorilla press off the top rope, following up with a springboard splash for a near-fall. Jax got back into the match, angling for the Ann-Nia-Lator before Belair landed a German suplex to bring her and the top turnbuckle down to the mat. The exposed turnbuckle would factor into the conclusion of the bout too; Jax took out Belair with a Samoan Drop into the announcer's desk, driving her into the steel steps and getting in the ring while the referee made the count, only for Bayley to emerge and trip a boastful Jax into the turnbuckle. Bayley then caught Belair's attention, directing her to land a 450 Splash for the pinfall and thus earning her team the advantage this weekend.

Advertisement

In a backstage segment prior to the match, Belair was show arguing with her teammates about the possibility of replacing Cargill on their team with Bayley, who has a history of animosity with both Belair and teammate IYO SKY. Bayley has yet to be confirmed as the fifth member of Belair's team on TV, but spoilers from this week's pre-taped "SmackDown" can shed some light on that for those who want to know.