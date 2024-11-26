WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Announces Another New Championship Before The Show Begins

A second women's mid-card title was announced for "WWE Raw" prior to Monday's go-home episode ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that General Manager Adam Pearce announced a Women's Intercontinental Championship was coming to the red brand ahead of the show. Pearce announced the addition of the championship to the crowd in the ring ahead of the episode. Wrestling media personality Stephanie Hypes posted a video on X of the announcement.

In the video, Pearce called the women on "Raw" the "true workhorses of the WWE" before revealing the championship to the crowd in the middle of the ring. Pearce said a tournament for the championship will begin next week and it will be earned with "blood, sweat, and tears." As of this writing, nothing about the new title has been announced to "Raw's" television audience.

A tournament for the new Women's US title is currently being held on "WWE SmackDown," with the finals being held on Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. It was reported back when the Women's US Championship was announced that the women on the red brand were not initially told why they weren't included in the tournament. "Raw" will premiere on Netflix on January 6, but just when and where the Women's Intercontinental Championship finals will happen has not been reported.

