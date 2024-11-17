Backstage News On WWE Women's US Title Tournament Bracket That Aired On SmackDown

WWE's women's division is getting another title in the form of the Women's United States Championship. The inaugural champion will be determined by a 12-woman tournament that will conclude at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. On the November 15 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Bayley took her first step to becoming the champion after she defeated Candice LeRae and B-Fab in her first round match.

Fightful Select has gathered more information on the tournament itself, claiming that WWE was originally hesitant to air the graphic mapping out all of the first-round matches. The company reportedly felt as if it would make the WWE Women's Championship match between Nia Jax and Naomi that main evented the show seem like a forgone conclusion due to Naomi being entered into the tournament, as she's scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton and Elektra Lopez in the near future.

The other two first round three-ways will see WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair face Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport, with the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill, rounding out the final first-round clash against Michin and Piper Niven. No members of "WWE Raw's" women's division were included in the competition, and while the new title will be exclusive to "SmackDown" for the immediate future, the "Raw" women were reportedly not told why they hadn't been included. Rumors of a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship have been rampant since the introduction of this new title, but nothing has been mentioned backstage about that title potentially becoming a reality.

As things stand, "Raw" is the only WWE show to not have a secondary women's title, as "WWE NXT previously introduced the NXT Women's North American Championship, which is currently held by Fallon Henley. However, Tiffany Stratton pitched a mid-card title idea for WWE's red brand ahead of "Raw" moving to Netflix next year.