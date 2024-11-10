WWE's Tiffany Stratton Pitches Idea For Women's Midcard Title

Nick Aldis unveiled the WWE Women's United States Championship on last week's episode of "SmackDown." This will give more stars on the blue brand's roster a prize to compete for, but Tiffany Stratton believes there's room for a mid-card women's title on "WWE Raw" as well.

Advertisement

In an interview with "Gorilla Position," Stratton pitched an idea that could coincide with "Raw" moving to Netflix in 2025. She suggested that the brand receive a women's mid-card title named after the streaming giant, and explained why it's a good idea.

"I think it would be a great idea, because I know NXT has one [the NXT Women's North American Championship], actually. And they have so many women down in NXT and we have so many women on the main roster right now. So I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title," Stratton said. "And a Netflix Championship? I think that would be amazing. What a great idea."

It remains to be seen if WWE management will take Stratton's suggestion on board, but some people at the top are in favor of more women's titles. Shawn Michaels discussed the evolution of women's wrestling on "NXT" and claimed that both genders should have the same number of championships to compete for.

Advertisement

However, this mentality has yet to be fully embraced on the main roster, though the Women's United States Championship suggests that the promotion is heading in that direction. Only time will tell if the red brand's weekly show gets the prize Stratton wants to see.