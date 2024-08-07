WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Discusses The Growth Of Women's Wrestling On NXT

Ever since Shawn Michaels took over the creative process for "WWE NXT," multiple women's stars have been able to grow under his tutelage. These names include Roxanne Perez, who has held the NXT Women's Championship for over 120 days, and Kelani Jordan, who became the first ever Women's North American Champion. Meanwhile, younger stars such as Karmen Petrovic and Lola Vice have been given the opportunity to wrestle female veterans such as Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on Booker T's "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Michaels went into detail about his passion to help grow women's wrestling, as well his decision to create the Women's North American Championship.

"Quite honestly, if you're gonna go apples for apples, you've got a men's championship, you've got a women's NXT Championship. You got a men's North American, it only seems right to have a women's American Championship," he said. "It seemed like a very simplistic thing for us to do and again especially given our depth ... Over the years obviously women's wrestling in the WWE and all around the business has just grown exponentially, as it should. So, now I think it's just finally getting on an even keel with the men's division."

HBK continued to share that he feels the women's roster in NXT actually has more depth than the men, and believes they should be given the equal opportunity to achieve as many accolades as they can.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.