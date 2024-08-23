Tommy Dreamer Discusses The 'Best Part' Of WWE Star CM Punk's Promos

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is often regarded as one of the best talkers in the entire professional wrestling business. On a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer specifically praised Punk's latest promo on "WWE Raw," which addressed last week's Fanatics Fest as well as his ongoing feud with "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre. Whatever the topic may be, though, Dreamer points out that each Punk promo is laced with elements of the truth.

"The best part about CM Punk and CM Punk's promo is it's real," Dreamer said. "He also stops and he listens to the crowd and he listens to the people ... He stops and he listens to the crowd. He pauses. He acknowledges. He doesn't just continue on scripted promo. And yes, he may think of stuff that goes on in his head, but this is a guy who made famous with the pipe bomb. But I want to talk specifically about [Monday] and [Monday's] promo. Everything that CM Punk says I always listen to because it has bits and pieces of reality. That's how it's supposed to be done, ladies and gentlemen."

In this particular instance, Punk recalled some of his memorable fan interactions from the recent Fanatics Fest in New York City, which spelled wide success for WWE talents. Prior to his account, Punk formally asked the crowd for permission to tell it — something Dreamer says is rarely done in the business. Punk also noted that several fans gifted him custom-made bracelets, similar to those created by Taylor Swift fans and his personal bracelet that is currently being held hostage by McIntyre.

"That's really the promo of he's going to take that time, he is going to enjoy himself," Dreamer said. "It's like he commands the stage and truthfulness."

