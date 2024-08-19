WWE RAW 8/19/24: CM Punk Has A Message For Drew McIntyre

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Monday Night "RAW" on 8/19/24 live from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida!

Last week, CM Punk beat Drew McIntyre with his own belt. Tonight, Punk will once again have a message for his arch nemesis. We also hear from Randy Orton after he hit an RKO on GUNTHER.

Advertisement

Damage CTRL and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark will be in a triple threat against The Unholy Union. Last week, there was a number one contenders match between Baszler and Stark and Damage CTRL that ended when the tag team champions got involved.

In more women's action, Maxxine Dupri will face former friend, Ivy Nile. Nile turned on Dupri last week when she sided with American Made against Alpha Academy.

For the last few weeks, Pete Dunne has been costing Sheamus matches and getting physical with him. On last week's "RAW", Dunne said that he was forced to "little brother to" Sheamus for two years. He wants to remind everyone who he is. He'll get to do that tonight one-on-one with his former "Brawling Brutes" partner.

Advertisement

Over the last few months, New Day has been outnumbered when dealing with The Final Testament. Two weeks ago, they got some help from Odyssey Jones. Jones easily won his first main roster match last week. Tonight, he looks to help New Day again when they take on AOP and Karrion Kross.