WWE Stars Dominate Fanatics Fest, Sell Out Photo Ops And Autograph Sessions

From August 16 to 18, fans and collectors across all sports gathered for the 2024 Fanatics Fest, centered in New York City's Javits Center. Within the realm of professional wrestling, attendees were treated to photograph and autograph opportunities with a number of WWE Superstars. Per Fox News, these respective sessions have yielded wide success.

Advertisement

According to the outlet, the WWE Superstars were the only talents to completely sell out of their photo ops and autograph sessions during day two of the convention, Saturday, August 17. Per Fanatics Fest's website, WWE Superstars with Saturday meet-and-greet sessions were CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, United States Champion LA Knight, Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Day three of the convention is currently underway, with appearances from the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

WWE host Peter Rosenberg spoke with Fox News about the company's ongoing success while onsite at Fanatics Fest. "The company growth has been insane. It's been one of the great times in the history of the company," Rosenberg said. "It's been a really cool time. I've been there now since late 2016, and seeing where it's gone from when I first got in the door to where we are now, it's been an amazing time, and I'm super stoked for what's coming up."

Advertisement

Outside of WWE, Fanatics Fest is also hosting appearances from stars across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and the UFC, which notably merged with WWE in 2023. UFC representatives in attendence included Holly Holm, Michael Chandler, and UFC President Dana White.