Backstage Update On Reported Changes Coming To AEW Dynamite

"AEW Dynamite" will reportedly see multiple changes moving forward after the company's Revolution pay-per-view. According to Fightful Select, AEW's flagship show is getting an "overhaul." New logos for the show were revealed by the outlet last week. A new color scheme for the show made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, but Fightful confirmed that not to be legitimate, and AEW posted the new look on the company's own social media account. AEW's tunnels are also expected to make a comeback when it comes to "Dynamite's" set, according to Andrew Zarian of the MatMen Podcast. It was not confirmed if the original tunnels were heading back to the show, as Fightful confirmed those specific tunnels were being used at Epcot in Walt Disney World.

New look, new season 👀

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is not to be missed TOMORROW LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/8gCiumnQlM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2024

"Dynamite" also may be getting a new theme song. Fightful confirmed a new theme was "prepared" and there were hints that AEW music producer Mikey Rukus produced a "rock-based" song. AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington took to X (formerly Twitter) late Tuesday night, posting the original opening to "Dynamite," alongside a saluting emoji. Rukus quoted the post and said "A hell of a run it was," alongside his own saluting emoji.

A hell of a run it was 🫡 https://t.co/vvxiq9cA9G — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) March 6, 2024

Confirmed matches for tonight's "Dynamite" include former TBS Champion Kris Statlander taking on Riho, and newly minted AEW talent Will Ospreay, who is coming off a win at Revolution, taking on ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher. "Dynamite" will emanate from Duluth, Georgia.